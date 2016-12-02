Tech firms win award for purging slavery

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Two multinational tech companies previously questioned over labor and workforce conditions have won a new global award for turning the spotlight onto their own supply chains to eradicate modern day slavery from their operations.

The inaugural Thomson Reuters Foundation Stop Slavery Award was conferred on US technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and NXP Semiconductors NV, which is the world’s largest chip supplier to the automotive industry.

The award, designed by Turner Prize-winning sculptor Anish Kapoor, aims to recognize businesses that submit their labor practices to scrutiny and excel in efforts to investigate human rights abuses and clean up their supply chain.

The winners were chosen from a shortlist of 10 companies employing thousands of people in sectors ranging from electronics to retail to mining and included Apple, Tesco PLC and global seafood producer Thai Union Group PCL.

“As some of the biggest companies in the world, we have a particular responsibility to eradicate forced labor from our supply chains,” Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive officer Meg Whitman said in a video message as the award was announced late on Wednesday at Trust Women, an annual trafficking and women’s rights conference.

The award to Hewlett Packard Enterprise, for transparency and response to challenge, recognized the company’s commitment to seek expert input to scrutinize its supply chains and to share this information.

In 2011, Hewlett Packard, which has a workforce of about 315,000, recognized a growing risk for forced labor among foreign migrant workers, particularly in Southeast Asia, so hosted a series of anti-trafficking workshops with suppliers and labor agencies in the region.

Organizers of the award said it was interesting that all of the shortlisted companies had received media attention highlighting modern slavery risks related to their business operations or supply chains.

The shortlist was selected after companies completed a detailed questionnaire, designed in partnership with human rights specialists at multinational law firm Baker & McKenzie, giving significant detail of their operations.

The criteria were developed using a combination of existing standards, including the UK Modern Slavery Act and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act, as well as other global best practice standards.

An independent specialist assessed the company submissions on the strength of anti-trafficking policies already in place as well as their ability to identify and respond to problems.

Judges chose Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors, which employs 45,000 people in 35 nations, to win the award for policy and implementation.

NXP’s chief executive officer Richard Clemmer said the company’s anti-slavery work began five years ago when a customer helped uncover evidence that recruitment companies were charging fees or holding families hostage for money to secure jobs at NXP.

“These were issues different to what the term ‘slavery’ usually means to people but we were able to eradicate it,” he told reporters.

The company established an accountability system which requires its board of directors and chief executive officer to sign off on all human trafficking policies and activities and this is backed up by global training protocols.

It also identifies vulnerable worker populations and conducts targeted training. This year, they retrained more than 300 suppliers in Malaysia.