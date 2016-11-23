Apple iPhone 7 retains top spot as best-selling phone

Staff writer, with CNA

The iPhone 7 was the best-selling smartphone in Taiwan last month, a month after Apple launched the new phone in the market, industry sources said yesterday.

A total of 722,000 smartphones were sold in Taiwan last month, up 5 percent from a month earlier, sources said.

About 150,000 units, or 20.8 percent of the total, were from the iPhone 7 series — the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus — they said.

iPhone 7 sales got some help during the month after Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea stopped production of its latest flagship model — the Galaxy Note 7 — due to a series of battery fires around the world, the sources said.

The 128GB iPhone 7 topped the individual model sales list, followed by the 128GB iPhone 7 Plus and the ZenFone 3 ZE552KL made by Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), which moved into the smartphone market to diversify from its core PC business, the sources said.

The 2016 edition of Samsung’s Galaxy J7 was fourth, followed by the 64GB Xperia XZ from Japan’s Sony Corp, the 32GB iPhone 7, the ZenFone 3 ZE520KL, Taiwan-based HTC Corp’s (宏達電) Desire 728, Sony’s 16GB Xperia XA and Samsung’s Galaxy S7 edge, the sources said.

They said that Sony’s efforts to penetrate the global high-end smartphone market have paid off, helping the Xperia XZ line become the top seller in Taiwan’s high-end Android camp.

Apple took a 28.2 percent share in Taiwan’s smartphone market by volume, ahead of Samsung (15.5 percent), Asustek (14.9 percent), HTC (12.1 percent) and Sony (10.2 percent), the sources said.

In terms of market share by sales value, Apple led the pack with 59.9 percent due to the higher price tag on its phones, followed by Samsung (11.3 percent), Sony (10.4 percent), Asustek (6.4 percent) and HTC (5.6 percent), the sources said.