INTERVIEW: Tesla vice president talks about plans for Taiwan

Taipei Times: What are Tesla’s plans at the Neihu (內湖) Technology Park?

Robin Ren (任宇翔): Our plan is to turn it into a multipurpose headquarters for Tesla in Taiwan. The Neihu subsidiary will have an education center for people to test drive cars and understand technologies related to electric vehicles. We will also build a service center to serve the owners of Tesla cars in Taiwan.

In addition, Tesla is planning to build an office as a gathering place so that Tesla can invite guests from the government, media and universities to work together.

We are currently working with all parties involved and hope to launch the headquarters as soon as possible next year.

We are also considering hiring more local employees at the Neihu headquarters when the construction is completed.

TT: What kinds of charging solutions will Tesla provide to meet Taiwanese customers’ needs?

Ren: Charging is the enabling factor for electric vehicles.

People might not realize that the majority of our customers worldwide charge their cars at home. We think the best place for owners to charge their car is where they charge their phone, which means their home or office.

However, we understand that people move around. We hope to combine home charging solutions with two other solutions for our customers, destination charging stations and superchargers.

Destination charging stations are intended to allow people to charge theirs cars where they spend their leisure time.

We are discussing with different Taiwanese partners about putting destination charging stations in the car parks of shopping malls, office buildings and high-end hotels.

The other option is the supercharger, which enables long-distance travel. For example, people could charge their cars at a supercharger near highways and continue their journeys a short time later.

Given the special geography of Taiwan, I think Tesla does not need to build too many superchargers to cover the entire nation.

We need to be very strategic about the future sites of superchargers, as those stations obviously require more power. It takes the company a longer time and more money to install superchargers.

We are looking at many potential sites for superchargers and hope the first one will be in the metropolitan area of Taipei.

TT: Does Tesla have any plans to collaborate with local governments and companies?

Ren: If you look at different governments across the world, electric vehicle policy plays a very important role in deciding how successful an electric vehicle rollout is.

The key is how the government accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles in the market.

We are watching and lobbying the Taiwanese government not just to put policies in place for Tesla, but to put the right polices in place for the entire electric vehicle industry.

As for collaborations with Taiwanese companies, it is all about building an ecosystem. We are now doing many things with local private industries.

Tesla already has quite a few Taiwanese suppliers. These companies supply auto parts for our global factory in California, where all of Tesla’s cars are made.

We would like to expand our relationship with local suppliers, as there are still lots of opportunities for us to work with more companies from the electronics and software industries.

We will be working with other types of companies when local customers receive their Tesla vehicles, including those in the retail, utility, logistics and financial industries, which will help us provide complete solutions for our customers.