Mitsubishi to turn Lawson into unit

Bloomberg

Mitsubishi Corp plans to raise its stake in Lawson Inc in a ￥144 billion (US$1.4 billion) tender offer and to turn Japan’s third-largest convenience store operator into a unit as part of a shift away from its mainstay commodities businesses.

The diversified trading company, Japan’s largest by market value, is to offer ￥8,650 per share to increase its holding in Lawson from 33.4 percent to 50 percent, the companies said in statements yesterday.

The offer is 17 percent higher than Lawson’s closing share price on Wednesday, before the prospect of a deal was reported.

The acquisition gives Mitsubishi a bigger slice of the retailer’s profit, which is expected to jump about 17 percent to ￥36.8 billion in the year ending February next year, after two years of decline, according to analyst estimates.

More support from Mitsubishi is a plus for Lawson’s expansion, as well as its supply chain and distribution, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co analyst Makoto Sakurai said.

Led by downturns in its energy and metals businesses, Mitsubishi reported a net loss of ￥149.4 billion last fiscal year.

The company aims to diversify away from commodities over the next three years to assure that it does not post another net loss, chief financial officer Kazuyuki Masu said in an interview last month.

In its statement, Lawson said that it would support the tender offer.

Mitsubishi intends to start buying the shares in January, according to the statement.

Japan’s biggest convenience store operators have been growing by buying up rivals in and outside the country, with Lawson saying in June it was looking to buy other chains in the US as it accelerates overseas expansion.

Lawson, which operates about 12,600 stores in Japan and 930 outside the country, is targeting a 26 percent increase to 1,000 overseas shops by February next year.