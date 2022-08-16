Malaysia election likely this year: ruling alliance head

Bloomberg





Malaysia is likely to hold a general election this year, the head of the largest party in the ruling Barisan Nasional alliance was cited as saying by the Star newspaper and other local media.

The public statement increases pressure on Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has been resisting an early vote, saying he is dealing with economic issues, including rising food prices.

United Malays National Organization (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Ismail might have a different reading about the election date, but he would definitely have to consult with UMNO’s top leaders, the paper said.

“I’m confident that it will be held this year because there are many indicators pointing in that direction,” the Star and media including state news agency Bernama quoted Zahid as saying after the closing of the alliance’s annual convention in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

UMNO has repeatedly urged the prime minister to bring forward the election, due to be held by September next year, to capitalize on a string of landslide wins in recent state polls.

On Sunday, the prime minister said he would dissolve parliament if a survey by the women’s wing of Barisan Nasional shows that voters favor the coalition.