S Korea offers olive branch to Japan

‘COMMON THREATS’: In a speech marking the end of Japan’s rule over the Korean Peninsula, Yoon Suk-yeol said he wants to ‘swiftly ... improve’ relations with Tokyo

Bloomberg





South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help Washington has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.

Yoon said in a speech to mark Japan’s World War II surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula that he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes.

“When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future, and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems that exist between our two countries,” Yoon said in the Liberation Day speech.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Bloomberg

Last month, the two countries’ foreign ministers met in Tokyo and said they would seek an early resolution to the issue of compensation for Koreans conscripted during the colonial period to work in factories and mines that helped power Japan’s Imperial Army.

Ties between the neighbors fell to new lows under Yoon’s predecessor, South Korean president Moon Jae-in, over a series of court decisions awarding compensation to the former workers. Japan sees the decisions as unlawful and the issue as “settled completely and finally” under a 1965 agreement that established diplomatic ties and was accompanied by US$500 million in aid and loans.

A plan being floated by Yoon for a joint fund between the governments stands little chance of support in Japan, still angry after a separate fund for women trafficked into Imperial Japanese Army brothels was scuttled by Moon.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted an argument to the Supreme Court last month, asking for a delay of the verdict on liquidizing assets of a Japanese company to pay compensation for the conscripted workers.

The ministry added that it was making various diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.

Yoon is unlikely to get money for any joint fund, or for South Korea to pay on its own, from a parliament where Moon’s Democratic Party holds a majority and has demanded Japan show what it sees as proper contrition.

Yoon, whose support rate has fallen sharply, risks further alienating the South Korean public by moves seen as cozying up to long-time rival Japan.

Yoon, a conservative who took power in May, has advocated a tougher line with China and North Korea, bringing his country’s security policies in greater alignment with those of the US and Japan. In his Liberation Day speech, he called on North Korea to make “genuine and substantive process for denuclearization,” offering food, energy and infrastructure aid if it does.

Yoon’s government has said the possible operation of a US-made missile shield that raised the ire of China was “not negotiable,” pushing back at Beijing’s efforts to hold him to Moon’s policy to freeze its deployment.

Decisions on the deployment of Lockheed Martin Corp’s Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system are a matter of South Korean self-defense, a senior presidential official told reporters in Seoul last week.

The Yoon administration is accelerating efforts to “normalize” the operation of the US base in the southern city of Seongju that deployed the Thaad system, the official said.

Meanwhile in Japan, a cabinet minister and a top official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) visited the Yasukuni Shrine on Monday, media reports said.

Japanese Minister of State for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi and Koichi Hagiuda, chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council, paid their respects at the site, where 14 Class-A war criminals are enshrined along with other war dead. The shrine is seen by victims of Japan’s imperial army as a symbol of the country’s past militarism.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Yasukuni on Saturday, Kyodo reported, making him the first sitting cabinet member to make such a visit since Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government took power in October last year.