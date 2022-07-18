Morocco has detained a seventh suspect in a sexual abuse and trafficking case against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier, while a seventh woman has lodged a case against him, lawyers said on Saturday.
Bouthier, 75, one of France’s richest men, is being held in Paris on suspicion of child rape and trafficking.
He is also under investigation in Morocco along with several of his employees, for alleged “people trafficking, sexual harassment, and verbal and moral violence.”
Photo: AFP
“In total, seven cases are now pending against Bouthier and his accomplices” in Morocco, lawyer Abdelfattah Zahrach told a news conference in the northern city of Tangiers. “The victims have decided to break the silence, and others will follow.”
Aicha Guellaa, a lawyer with the Moroccan Association for the Rights of Victims, said a French national, the seventh suspect to be detained in Morocco, was remanded in custody and set to appear in front of prosecutors on Saturday.
Five employees of Bouthier’s insurance group — Assu2000, later renamed Vilavi — were detained in Tangiers on July 6, while a sixth was charged, but later released.
Victims of sexual abuse often face social stigma in Morocco, but five young women appeared at Saturday’s news conference, wearing dark glasses to hide their identities.
Those who spoke said they had faced intimidation in the media and online.
“The nightmare continues. They have threatened us, insulted us and even tried to bribe us, but without success,” one said.
The alleged victims said they had faced repeated sexual harassment and intimidation between 2018 and this year, as well as threats of being sacked, a serious prospect in a country where many struggle to find work.
The most recent accusations came after French prosecutors last month indicted two men — one of them a police officer — in relation to the Bouthier case.
Bouthier is also facing charges of plotting a kidnapping and possession of child pornography.
Guellaa said Bouthier and the other defendants had formed “an organized criminal gang,” and that more Moroccan victims would likely come forward.
“He thought he could sexually exploit young women with complete impunity,” she said.
Another woman who spoke at Saturday’s news conference said she had been “really scared of reprisals” after coming forward.
“I saw that they were capable of everything,” she said. “But we won’t back down. We won’t stop until the entire Bouthier mafia is behind bars.”
‘FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION’: The US Navy said China was misrepresenting lawful maritime operations to assert its illegitimate claims at the expense of its neighbors A US destroyer yesterday sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea, drawing an angry reaction from Beijing, which said its military had “driven away” the ship after it “illegally” entered territorial waters. The US regularly carries out what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on passage. The US Navy said that the USS Benfold “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law.” China says it does not impede freedom of navigation or overflight, accusing the
Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks were on Sunday arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities. Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan Province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations. In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on Sunday outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, demanding their money, said multiple witnesses who declined to be named. Protesters held banners accusing
FEELING THE BURN: A Shanghai zoo is using eight tonnes of ice a day to keep animals cool, while Nanjing has opened air shelters equipped with necessities Dozens of Chinese cities are baking in scorching temperatures as heatwaves melt the roofs of buildings and buckle roads, while the sweltering weather is driving people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. As of 11am yesterday, 68 cities, including Shanghai and nearby Nanjing, had issued red alerts — the highest in a three-tier heatwave warning system — forecasting temperatures in excess of 40°C over the next 24 hours. Shanghai, still fighting sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, told its 25 million residents to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has only had 15 days with temperatures above 40°C. A
CLOSE WATCH: Hong Kong might use the app to track people with COVID-19, with the health secretary saying that freedom could ‘easily be confused with selfishness’ Macau casino shares yesterday plunged as the Chinese territory embarked on a week-long lockdown to curb its worst COVID-19 outbreak, while neighboring Hong Kong said it was mulling a mainland-style health code system. Share prices of six gaming conglomerates — Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings, Melco International, MGM China and Wynn Macau — fell by between 6 and nearly 9 percent in yesterday morning trade. It is the first casino lockdown in more than two years, overriding a previous deal between the industry and the Macau government that only those found with infections would need to close temporarily. Macau, the world’s biggest