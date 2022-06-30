The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the Po River valley and jeopardizing the harvest of premium rice used for risotto.
Italy’s largest river is turning into a long stretch of sand due to the lack of rain, leaving the Lomellina rice flats — nestled between the Po and the Alps — without the necessary water to flood the paddies.
“Normally this field is supposed to be flooded with 2cm to 5cm of water, but now it seems to be on a sandy beach,” rice farmer Giovanni Daghetta said as he walked through the dying rice fields in the town of Mortara.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Farmers there have been producing the famed Arborio rice for centuries. The wide grains of this local variety are deemed perfect for absorbing the flavors of risotto dishes.
UN Food and Agriculture Organization data showed that drought stress is the most damaging factor for rice, especially in the early stages of its growth.
Heat waves, such as those repeatedly hitting Italy with peaks of 40°C, can significantly reduce the yield of surviving rice.
“This paddy hasn’t been irrigated for two weeks now, and 90 percent of the plants have already fully dried,” Daghetta said. “The remaining 10 percent that are still slightly green urgently need to be submerged with water within two or three days.”
However, with more dry days forecast, Daghetta had little hope that would happen.
The lack of rainfall has brought governors of some Italian regions to declare a state of emergency to conserve water and coordinate the management of minimal resources.
The region’s main water sources, the rivers Po and Dora Baltea, are eight times lower than the average seasonal levels, said the West Sesia irrigation association, which regulates water distribution through a maze of channels that snake through the rice fields.
“From the river Po, we were supposed to receive a flow rate of 160,000 liters per second, while we currently have an approximate flow rate between 30,000 and 60,000 liters per second,” association president Stefano Bondesa said.
As a result of the water shortage, Bondesa was forced to take a few unpopular decisions, recently ruling to stop irrigating poplars, fruit trees and second crops to give priority to rice.
Tensions are starting to increase between upstream and downstream regions along the river basin, and between hydroelectric plants and farmers who are all vying for the same dwindling resource.
It is feared that larger conflicts could be next if rainfall does not relieve empty reservoirs soon.
Even Italy’s wealthiest city is feeling the effects of drought.
The mayor of Milan on Saturday signed an ordinance turning off the spigots of public decorative fountains to save water.
Milan Archbishop Mario Delpini made a pilgrimage to pray for “the gift of rain.”
He visited three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of the city, reciting the Rosary and using holy water to bless a field in front of the St Martin Olearo di Mediglia church.
It seemed his prayers were at least partially heard, when Milan and part of northern Italy were on Tuesday temporarily relieved by several scattered showers.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations