A chlorine gas explosion on Monday killed 12 people and injured more than 250, authorities said, when a tank that fell from a crane released a poisonous yellow cloud at Jordan’s Port of Aqaba.
Footage on al-Mamlaka TV showed the large cylinder, said to have been carrying about 30 tonnes of gas, plunging from a crane on a moored vessel and violently releasing the chlorine gas cloud.
The force of the explosion sent a truck rolling down the dock, while workers at the port ran for their lives.
Photo: Reuters
“At exactly 15:15 this afternoon, a chlorine gas leak occurred in the Port of Aqaba as a result of the fall and explosion of a tank containing this substance,” the Jordanian National Center for Security and Crisis Management said in a statement.
The death toll rose to 12 with 260 injured — Jordanians and foreigners, it said, adding that almost half of the injured were being treated in hospitals.
Nearby areas were evacuated and residents were told to stay indoors as emergency responders established a 500m cordon around the site of the incident, the center said.
The southern beach of Aqaba, a Red Sea resort area, was also evacuated, officials said.
Aqaba Region Ports Authority deputy head Haj Hassan told al-Mamlaka that an “iron rope carrying a container containing a toxic substance broke,” leading to the fall and leak.
The channel also cited the former head of the company that operates the port, Mohammed al-Mubaidin, as saying that a vessel had been waiting to load almost 20 containers of liquefied gas “containing a very high percentage of chlorine.”
He added that the gas is heavy and “it is not easy for its gas clouds to move ... as it concentrates in one area and is affected by wind movement.”
The fallen tank, punctured and stained yellow from where the gas burst out, came to rest on the dock directly beside the Forest 6 vessel.
Ship-tracking Web sites said the deck cargo ship was built only this year and sails under a Hong Kong flag.
Media showed civil defense force members, some dressed in hazmat suits, as well as medics, rushing to the scene clad in masks.
The leak was unlikely to reach Israel, an Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection spokeswoman said, adding that a northerly wind was blowing.
The center said authorities were “working to clear the scene of the accident from the effects of the leak, in preparation for the return of normal life.”
Trucks were seen lined in a row carrying similar containers at the time the accident occurred.
Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh and Minister of the Interior Mazen al-Faraya headed to the scene, media reports said.
As night fell dozens of people had gathered outside the emergency department of one Aqaba hospital.
Aqaba Health Affairs Director Jamal Obeidat said that hospitals in the area were full and “cannot receive more cases.”
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Indonesian President and G20 Chairman Joko Widodo yesterday set off to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries’ leaders to urge peace talks. Widodo departed for Germany to attend the G7 summit as a guest yesterday and today, after which he plans to go to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “The mission is to ask ... President Zelenskiy to open a dialogue forum for peace, to build peace because the war has to be stopped,” Widodo told a news conference in Jakarta. The two leaders would also discuss the