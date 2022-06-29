Palau, Fiji call for deep-sea mining moratorium

‘TOO RISKY’: Palau’s president said deep-sea mining, in which rocks are sucked off the ocean floor, increases the vulnerability of the seabed floor and marine life

Reuters, LISBON





Concerned about the potential effects of deep-sea mining on ocean biodiversity, the Pacific islands of Palau and Fiji on Monday launched an “alliance” to call for a moratorium of the nascent industry.

The backing of a moratorium comes amid a wave of global interest in deep-sea mining, but also growing pressure from some environmental groups and governments to either ban it or ensure it only goes ahead if appropriate regulations are in place.

Deep-sea mining uses heavy machinery to suck up off the ocean floor potato-sized rocks or nodules that contain cobalt, manganese and other metals mostly used in batteries.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr speaks at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 21 last year. Photo: Reuters

Speaking to a packed room at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr asked: “How can we in our right minds say: ‘Let’s go mining’ without knowing what the risks are?”

“We believe it is not worth the risk,” Whipps said. “We ask all of you to support that ... deep-sea mining increases the vulnerability of the seabed floor and marine life.”

The UN’s International Seabed Authority (ISA) is drawing up regulations governing seabed mining in the high seas — areas outside any national jurisdiction. Until global rules are in place, seabed mining is not allowed.

The Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, which also supports a moratorium, said that the ISA would meet next month and in August to try to push through draft regulations that, if adopted, would see mining licensed to begin in the deep ocean as soon as July next year.

Earlier this month, Chile also called for a 15-year moratorium on adopting regulations, citing environmental concerns and a lack of sufficient scientific data.

Members of the G7 last month agreed stringent environmental controls should govern deep-sea mining and that they would consent to such mining projects only if they did not seriously harm the marine environment.

Not all nations are against it. China is a major proponent and even smaller nations such as Nauru, for instance, last year asked the ISA to fast-track the adoption of seabed mining regulations.

Companies such as Google, BMW and Samsung were the first globally to sign up to a WWF call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining.

“The costs outweigh the short-term benefits,” oceanographer Sylvia Earle said. “We need to hit the stop button.”