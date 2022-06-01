Kozo Okamoto’s life should have ended in 1972 when he took part in a suicide attack on Israel’s Lod Airport that killed 26 people.
Yet half a century and two stints in prison later, he is still alive, leading an uneventful existence as Lebanon’s first and only political refugee.
Now a frail, gray-haired man, Kozo Okamoto is still wanted in his native Japan, but remains something of a folk hero in Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps.
Photo: AP
When he boarded the Air France flight from Rome on May 30, 1972, the name he was given by the Japanese Red Army (JRA) on his fake passport was Daisuke Namba, a man who tried to assassinate Crown Prince Hirohito in 1923.
However, Ahmad was the nom de guerre he went by in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the leftist organization that trained him and planned the attack for the JRA.
Prior PFLP hijackings had led to increased passenger screening by airlines, but inspection of check-in luggage was still rare.
Photo: AFP
Kozo Okamoto and his two accomplices passed through immigration untroubled at what is now the high-security Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
They picked up their baggage from the carousel, whipped out assault rifles and grenades to sow carnage around them.
Among the 26 killed were one Canadian and eight Israelis.
All 17 others were Christian pilgrims from Puerto Rico. To this day, a remembrance ceremony is held every May 30 in San Juan.
The massacre was planned as a suicide attack and all three Japanese militants had intended to mutilate their faces with their grenades to make identification more difficult.
Two of them died, but Okamoto was wounded and captured.
By the time he was released as part of a massive prisoner exchange in May 1985, Okamoto was not dead, but he seemed barely alive.
“When he was released, he looked like a corpse,” said Abu Yusef, a PFLP official in Beirut who provides for Okamoto’s needs, from accommodation to food and health care.
Okamoto had spent much of his Israeli jail time in solitary, forced to eat from the ground like a dog, with his hands cuffed behind his back, according to the PFLP.
Long after his release, Abu Yusef told AFP in an interview, he would still lean over the table and finish his plate by licking it clean.
After years in JRA camps in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Okamoto was arrested in 1997 on forgery charges.
Under pressure from Tokyo, four other JRA members were extradited in 2000, but Okamoto was released and granted asylum after weeks of demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups.
He has since lived in the care of the PFLP, whose influence has dwindled since its terrorist operations made headlines decades ago, but still treats Okamoto with the respect owed to elders.
His minders used to give him little bundles of eight cigarettes three times a day but the 74-year-old quit smoking recently.
He eats his meals at set times and spends hours watching Tom and Jerry or other cartoons on television.
Okamoto lives in semi-hiding, with limited knowledge of the outside world.
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
BREAKING BAD: A Beijing man’s flouting of COVID-19 rules on home isolation has sparked angry reactions amid growing frustration with the nation’s ‘zero COVID’ policy A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbors into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions. Officials yesterday said the man, in his early 40s, had been told on Monday last week to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix