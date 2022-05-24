Albanese sworn in, visits Japan

COUNTING CONTINUES: The new Australian prime minister was assured of minority party or independent backing in the event his Labor Party does not form a majority

AP, CANBERRA





Australia’s new prime minister was sworn in yesterday and flew to Tokyo for a summit with US President Joe Biden, as vote counting continued to determine whether he will control a majority in a parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition in Saturday’s election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.

“I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people,” Albanese said in his hometown of Sydney before flying to the national capital Canberra to be sworn in.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, left, and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles leave Government House after being sworn in at a ceremony in Canberra yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Albanese, who described himself as the first candidate for prime minister with a “non-Anglo Celtic name,” and Malaysian-born Penny Wong (黃英賢), Australia’s first minister of foreign affairs to be born overseas, were sworn into office by Australian Governor-General David Hurley before the pair flew to Tokyo for a security summit today with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will return [from Japan] on Wednesday and set about implementing our agenda, our agenda that received the endorsement of the Australian people,” Albanese said, highlighting items such as climate change, affordable child care and strengthening Medicare.

Biden telephoned Albanese to congratulate him on his election win and express his wish to make the countries’ alliance stronger, the White House said.

Albanese described the conversation as “very fruitful and positive.”

Morrison’s decision to resign as prime minister during the early vote counting enabled Hurley, who represents Australia’s head of state, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, to appoint his replacement before it is determined whether Albanese will control a majority of seats in parliament’s lower chamber, where governments are formed.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles was also sworn in and is acting as prime minister while Albanese is in Japan. Katy Gallagher and Jim Chalmers were sworn in to economic ministries.

Labor appears assured of 75 seats, one short of the majority in the 151-seat House of Representatives needed to form an administration. The conservative coalition was on track for 58, unaligned lawmakers 12 and six seats were too close to call, the Australian Electoral Commission said.

Albanese said he has the support of five unaligned lawmakers to back his administration if Labor falls short of a majority government.

A vote of no-confidence in Labor in the house could result in the unlikely outcome of the conservative Liberal Party cobbling together a minority administration. If no party is able to govern, another election would be held, an outcome that has never happened in the 121 years of Australia’s federation.

“I’m hopeful that we will receive a majority of members of the House of Representatives. At this stage, that looks most likely, but of course counting continues,” Albanese said. “My expectation is that we have a majority.”

Australia’s two major parties, Labor and the Liberal Party, bled votes to independents and fringe parties in Saturday’s election, continuing a trend of dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

Terri Butler, who would have been the new government’s environment minister, was replaced by Max Chandler-Mather of the climate-focused Australian Greens party, which now holds as least three seats in the house — two more than in the last parliament.

Former New South Wales state premier Kristina Keneally’s bid to move from the senate to the house, in what was considered a safe Labor seat in Sydney, was defeated by Vietnam-born independent candidate Dai Le, who became the first refugee elected to the Australian parliament.

Greens leader Adam Bandt supported a Labor minority government from 2010 until its election defeat in 2013, and is prepared to negotiate with Albanese again.

Albanese had been the government’s chief negotiator with its outside supporters in the house during those three years and was praised for his collegial approach.

“Liberal and Labor’s vote went backwards this election. Labor may get over the line with a majority and may not, but their vote went backwards,” Bandt said.

“The Greens and independents said we need to take action on coal and gas, which are the main causes of the climate crisis, and people agree,” Bandt said, referring to Australia’s major fossil fuel exports.

“It’s the end of the two-party system as we know it,” he added.

The conservative former government lost six traditionally safe seats to so-called teal independents, greener versions of the Liberal Party’s blue color.

The teals want a more ambitious target than Labor’s promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent below the 2005 level by the end of the decade. The Greens’ 2030 target is 75 percent.