A Hong Kong government rule that all school students and staff take daily COVID-19 tests would add massively to the territory’s plastic waste problem, environmentalists say, with about 20 million kits per month set to be dumped at bursting landfills.
The mandatory rapid antigen tests (RAT), and their plastic accessories are expected to worsen marine and land pollution in the territory of 7.4 million people, where some beaches and hiking trails are already awash with microplastics.
Each day, the school sector, which resumed face-to-face classes this month, would use 760,000 sets of RAT kits which include a plastic bag, tube and bottle, said Edwin Lau (劉祉鋒), founder of environmental organization The Green Earth.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This is just the estimation for one day. So one can imagine the horrifying volume of waste due to the daily rapid test,” he said, adding that the government should have advised residents to recycle paper items and the plastic bag, but instead encouraged them to throw everything in the garbage.
“If they had advised the public [to recycle], the city would have saved at least some resources and reduced some waste,” he said.
RAT tests are already washing up on the pristine beaches of the Soko Islands, located to the far southwest of the territory.
Photo: Reuters
Over the past year Hong Kong has generated a colossal amount of disposable plastic waste from quarantine hotels and isolation facilities, which is not recycled due to fear of contamination.
The territory’s three landfills are almost at capacity as waste management has lagged mainland China and neighbors such as Taiwan and Singapore, even before COVID-19.
The government said in an e-mail response to questions that it was “reasonable to expect” a surge in disposable waste, such as masks, RATs and disposable plastic tableware. It encouraged a green lifestyle as “far as possible,” while having regard for public hygiene.
Official figures show a 33 percent rise in plastic disposables in 2020 with environmentalists expecting waste to have surged further since last year, as authorities grapple to implement a “dynamic zero” COVID-19 strategy.
Compounding the crisis are towering piles of polystyrene foam boxes on the streets since February. Used for daily deliveries of food from China, they are typically returned to the mainland for reuse, but truck drivers have been banned from taking them back across the border.
A dining ban, which prevented eating in restaurants after 6pm until Wednesday last week, has led to a surge in takeaway boxes being dumped.
Due to a mandatory mask rule, if every Hong Konger wears a single-use mask daily, it means “225 million masks potentially going to the landfill every month or ending up in our environment,” said Dana Winograd, cofounder and director of Plastic Free Seas.
“We have been doing this for two years,” she said.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass