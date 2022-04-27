A Japanese woman recognized as the world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka, has died at the age of 119, just months short of her goal of reaching 120.
Born on Jan. 2, 1903, Tanaka loved playing the board game Othello and had a penchant for chocolate and fizzy drinks.
She was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019, when she was 116.
Photo: AP
On media occasions, she said she was still enjoying life and hoped to live until 120.
Tanaka died of old age on Tuesday last week at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan, where she spent all her life, city officials said yesterday.
With her death, the world’s oldest human is now Lucile Randon, a French nun known as Sister Andre, aged 118, the Gerontology Research Group said.
In Japan, the new record holder is a 115-year-old woman, Fusa Tatsumi, of Osaka, the Japanese Ministry of Health said.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
MILITARY DEPLOYED: The Sri Lankan prime minister thanked Beijing for its show of support and said the nation was willing to promote talks on a free-trade agreement China on Friday told Sri Lanka that it is ready to provide “urgently needed help,” an offer that came after the South Asian nation deployed its military to quell anger over its worst economic crisis in decades. “China is willing to play a constructive role to help Sri Lanka achieve stable economic and social development under the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said in a telephone call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Xinhua news agency reported. Rajapaksa said he appreciated China’s strong support when his country faced difficulties, Xinhua reported. It added that
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
‘FRUSTRATED’: A video with the voices of residents complaining about the Shanghai lockdown was taken down, but some criticism of the censorship remained Shanghai on Friday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, up from 11 the previous day, as frustrations among residents continued to boil over amid a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online. The city, battling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, recorded 20,634 new local asymptomatic infections on Friday, rebounding from 15,698 a day earlier. Total new symptomatic cases reached 2,736, up from 1,931 on Thursday, official data showed. The patients who died had an average age of 88, the Shanghai government said. All had underlying health conditions and none had been vaccinated. “One strategy that needs immediate implementation is to increase rates of the