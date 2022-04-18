Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.
Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said that 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, is to remain in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Fourteen people were injured during the shooting at Columbiana Centre, Holbrook said in a news release.
Photo: SC Lash Extensions via REUTERS
The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.
No fatalities have been reported, but nine people were shot and five people were injured while attempting to flee the mall, Holbrook said.
Police said a 73-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment, but the others have been released from hospital or are to released shortly.
“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”
Investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall, but are working to determine how many suspects fired weapons.
At least one firearm was seized, police said.
Daniel Johnson said that he and his family were visiting from Alabama and were eating in the food court when they first heard shots ring out and started seeing people running.
Johnson said people were screaming for their children and spouses, knocking over tables in the food court as they fled.
“Everybody was trying to get outside,” Johnson said. “When I was coming out, you could see baby strollers turned over, people’s phones and left keys. It was kind of a hectic situation.”
Johnson said that he gathered his wife, daughter and son and began heading toward the exit after letting the crowd clear out for a bit.
“My biggest thing was — and not to sound selfish — was to make sure that our family was okay and to get them out safely, because this is not something that we love to do for Easter weekend,” he said.
There was a heavy police presence in the area hours after the shooting, although officers began letting more traffic through the streets surrounding the shopping centers and strip malls that are usually packed on weekends.
Officers were also stationed outside a nearby hotel designated as a reunification area for people at the scene of the shooting and their families.
“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Columbiana Centre said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”
