Baboons weave their way under the carriages of a train on a bridge. A hippo wades in the river below, while a lone leopard prowls, sniffing for an antelope to make its dinner.
In the middle of the Kruger National Park, South Africa’s most celebrated wildlife reserve, this luxury train takes passengers — but it never moves.
Converted into a boutique hotel, the train provides a gilded lookout from which guests can gaze over the animal kingdom from the golden sunrise until the Milky Way spills across the nighttime sky.
Photo: AFP
A small platform added to the bridge holds a small round pool, where groups of humans gather at 4pm for high tea, with a pleasant late summer breeze.
A loud grunt silences the chirping of birds.
“It’s a hippo,” a waiter said, as guests lean over the railing, hoping to spot it in the muddy Sabie River below.
Two round ears stick out from the water.
“Adorable,” said Karen Lane, 56, who came from Johannesburg to celebrate 30 years of marriage to her husband, Rich.
“It’s such an experience,” said Chichi Mudau, a 36-year-old sales representative with a smart manicure and a Gucci bucket hat.
“The place, the service is immaculate. Like a dream come true. I love everything about it,” she said.
Moments later, the group will leave in open safari trucks to drive up close to giraffes, elephants and dazzles of zebras in their natural habitat — chewing grass, playing in water and sometimes erupting into fights.
The bridge suspended over this dreamy landscape was abandoned for decades. The hotel won a tender in 2016 to transform it into posh accommodation, with a train that never moves, but always has bird’s-eye views.
In the 1920s, the railway line was the only way into Kruger, but the last locomotive came through in 1979, and the railway fell into disuse.
“We went to a train graveyard to find the carriages,” said Gavin Ferreira, 39, executive manager of operations.
“They were pretty dilapidated. Some had been looted,” he added.
Repurposed into hotel rooms, the carriages offer “a step back into time,” he said.
Walking through the cars, they are numbered to 25, but follow the old hotel superstition whereby number 13 is skipped.
Each carriage has only one room, with a massive bed covered in fresh sheets and overstuffed pillows. Sunlight spills through windows above the tub and sink, for gazing over the river while you brush your teeth. A silk bathrobe waits nearby.
The small balcony beckons, but do not forget to close the door.
“Monkeys here can get pretty aggressive,” and they can come swooping in, the butler said.
When the little gray primates climb onto the bridge, they peer through the panes, looking curiously at guests lying in bed. They are cute, but do not be fooled.
The Kruger Shalati initially expected to cater to Westerners. However, when it opened in December 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic curbed international travel. South Africans booked it up instead.
“The first months, we were fully booked,” reservations manager Ella West said. “We need international guest rates for a place like this to get going.”
Now the train lures more Americans, the voyage made easier by an airstrip just 4km away, she said.
When night falls, the train gently sways with its guests inside.
“It’s a natural movement,” Ferreira said. “It comes from the expansion and retraction of the metal structured bridge.”
The heat of the day makes the metal expand, while the cool nights make it contract.
“Our clients compliment us on the way it reminds them of a train in movement,” he said. “It’s a very subtle movement.”
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,