The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has taken “immediate steps” to remove an “inappropriate” image of Adolf Hitler that was mistakenly included in an online domestic violence training module for officers in the Australian state.
A police spokesperson said the silhouette image of the Nazi dictator in a peak cap was “unintentionally used” in a module about coercive control “after searching ‘police officer silhouette’” on a design program.
The spokesperson said that 8,641 police officers had completed the training, which was endorsed by several domestic violence organizations.
Queensland Police and Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan told the Guardian that he was “more than disappointed that this has happened.”
“I am advised the QPS has apologized, which is the right thing to do,” he said. “I have made it very clear to the commissioner that the police service must have systems in place to ensure that this cannot happen again.”
Queensland police have received sustained criticism of their response to domestic violence victims via a number of high-profile cases.
An inquest last month into the 2020 murders of Queensland resident Hannah Clarke and her three children heard that officers lacked proper training to deal with domestic violence incidents.
The police spokesperson said that despite the controversy, feedback from officers about the training product had been overwhelmingly positive.
“Eighty-five percent of respondents believed the training provided them with a greater understanding of coercive control,” they said.
The training was endorsed by Australian government and non-government bodies, including Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety and the Queensland Domestic Family Violence and Death Review Advisory Unit.
