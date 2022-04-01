Fearful advisers mislead Putin: US

SHORT OF MORALE: Putin overestimated his military’s abilities, with Russian soldiers ‘refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment,’ the GCHQ director said

AFP, SYDNEY





Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misled by fearful advisers as his Ukraine invasion goes awry, with mutinous Russian troops sabotaging equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft, US and British intelligence agencies said yesterday and Wednesday.

The close allies, whose spies have played up Russia’s failures and highlighted Kremlin divisions, said that Putin’s advisers were “too afraid” to tell him the full truth about battlefield reverses and the real impact of sanctions.

Hours after the White House released its withering intelligence assessment, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) Director Jeremy Fleming yesterday said that Putin had overestimated his military’s ability to secure a rapid victory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Ingushetia’s regional head at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers — short of weapons and morale — refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming said in a prepared speech to Australian National University in Canberra.

“And even though Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgements must be crystal clear to the regime,” he said.

Fleming said that Putin had underestimated the Ukrainian resistance, the strength of the international coalition against him and the impact of economic sanctions.

His remarks echoed a White House briefing on declassified US intelligence on Wednesday, which said Putin’s relations with his own staff had deteriorated.

“We obviously have information which we have now made public that he felt misled by the Russian military,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said.

Ukrainian forces have been recapturing territory in the past few days — including the strategic Kyiv suburb of Irpin — as the Russian offensive appears to have stalled five weeks after it began on Feb. 24.

It is “pretty obvious” Putin is ill advised, said Marcus Hellyer, defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra.

Advisers to authoritarian leaders quickly learn “what the boss wants to hear,” he said.

Hellyer said he suspected that Western agencies, as well as trying to explain events, also aimed to sow dissent or feed doubt about Putin’s judgement within Russia.

Whatever advice he receives, Putin has more resources to pour into the war and is unlikely to accept a settlement unless he has something “very substantial” to take home to the Russian people, he said.

“It may be that they have realized they can’t completely defeat Ukraine so they are going to adopt a different strategy, which is to occupy all of Donbas, occupy as much of the Black Sea coast as they can and use that as the facts on the ground for their negotiating strategy,” he said.

The US and British spy reports came as questions mount about Putin’s relationship with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, who disappeared from public view for weeks before reappearing on Saturday last week in a television broadcast.

Television images showed Shoigu chairing a meeting on Russia’s defense procurement. It carried no date, but the minister referred to a finance ministry meeting the previous day.

There is “persistent tension” between Putin and Moscow’s defense ministry, stemming from the Russian leader’s mistrust in its leadership, a senior US official said in Washington.

Several reports last month suggested a shadowy section of the Russian Federal Security Service had come under scrutiny, with its leader interrogated and reportedly even under house arrest.

The reports could not be independently confirmed.