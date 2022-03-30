After the world missed almost all of its targets to protect nature for the past decade, observers following a new round of negotiations are focusing as much on how goals would be put in place as the headline targets.
Nearly 200 nations were taking part in talks until yesterday, aimed at fine-tuning a draft text to preserve biodiversity by 2050, with key milestones at 2030, which is to be adopted at the UN COP15 conference later this year.
Nations are striving to increase their ambitions in the face of stark warnings that humanity is driving devastating declines in the biodiversity, but the world failed almost entirely to reach a similar set of 10-year objectives set a decade ago at UN talks in Aichi, Japan.
“The Aichi targets were largely missed because of lack of political will and parties not prioritizing them enough,” said Anna Heslop of the non-governmental organization ClientEarth, which is following the talks in Geneva, Switzerland. “There was just a lack of implementation. We can’t afford to be in that position again in 10 years.”
The text under negotiation includes a series of proposals to avoid repeating the same mistakes.
“What we need is a better system for encouraging parties to plan and report, and then the global community needs to do something. It is keeping these three elements is the challenge,” said a delegate, who asked not to be named.
Nations should develop stronger action plans to use natural resources sustainably, the Paris-based Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) said.
There should also be a more robust reporting system, with nations periodically measuring progress and passing on data that feeds into a global assessment, it added.
Currently, each nation draws up its national biodiversity plan on a different basis, making comparisons difficult. To address this, the delegations in Geneva are trying to develop common indicators to measure progress.
“Let’s put in place mechanisms for collective and individual review, which will increase the pressure, and this affects ambitions and implementation at the national level,” IDDRI researcher Juliette Landry said.
Conservation groups want national action plans to be updated regularly after COP15 with progress reports and a global stock take before 2030. That way, nations and the international community can see if they are going off track and increase their efforts, but more reporting and administration requires more funding, and biodiversity-rich developing nations say they would need both financial and technological support to meet the obligations.
“You cannot ask people to do spatial planning if they don’t have the means,” a delegate said.
Another IDDRI proposal is the creation of a compliance mechanism, although Landry said that this would not be an exercise in finger-pointing. Instead she said it would show the “gaps between what the countries had planned and what they implemented,” and enable problems to be addressed and for nations to share their experiences.
So far, there has been little appetite for such a mechanism, but without one “all of this process is meaningless,” said Oscar Soria of the advocacy group Avaaz.
“Because nobody will take responsibility and nobody will take the convention seriously from the outside,” Soria said.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized