Even as authorities lock down cities in China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years, they are looking for an exit from what has been an arguably successful, but onerous disease prevention strategy.
A statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), a study, interviews with Chinese public health staff and public messaging by government-affiliated experts indicate that China is exploring ways of slowly easing its zero-tolerance approach — with the emphasis on slowly.
China would “strive to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the least cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Xi told a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee late on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
It was the first time that Xi has emphasized minimizing the economic cost of disease prevention measures at a politburo meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The statement followed an essay published on Monday by Shanghai Huashan Hospital infectious diseases director Zhang Wenhong (張文宏) — who state media have described as “China’s Fauci,” after US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.
Zhang wrote in the business magazine Caixin that the public needs to know that the virus is becoming less deadly if people are vaccinated and their health is not compromised.
“Dispelling the terror toward it is a step we must take,” he wrote. “We should carve a very clear path and not spend all our time debating whether we should continue zero COVID-19 or coexist” with the virus.
Change does not appear imminent, with more than 15,000 new cases this month in multiple outbreaks across the country.
For now, the Chinese government is sticking with the policy of lockdowns, repeated mass testing of millions of people and a two-week or more quarantine for overseas arrivals.
When it does come, any change would all but certainly be gradual and cautious.
Opening up carries risks, because the country’s success in protecting people from COVID-19 means many do not have antibodies to fight the virus from previous infection.
Moreover, China is using only domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines that are less effective than those developed by drugmakers in other countries.
“Given the still relatively low infection rate, the lack of the natural immunity and also the ineffectiveness of the vaccines in preventing infections, this is guaranteed to invite another wave of attack,” said Yanzhong Huang (黃嚴忠), a senior fellow for global health at the US Council on Foreign Relations think tank.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
MILLIONS LOCKED DOWN: An official at the Jilin provincial health commission conceded that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking Millions of people across China endured lockdowns yesterday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country’s “zero COVID” approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down central neighborhoods in the southern tech powerhouse of Shenzhen as well as whole northeastern cities, as almost 18 provinces battle clusters of the Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2. The city of Jilin, center of the outbreak in the northeast, was partly locked down on Saturday, while residents of Yanji,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers
‘DEEPLY REGRETTABLE’: Although no one was hurt, the countries should engage in ‘risk mitigation’ to avoid an incident ‘with more serious consequences,’ an expert said India on Friday said it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India’s envoy to protest. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir. Tensions have eased in the past few months, and the incident, which might have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms. “On 9 March 2022, in the