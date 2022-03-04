An army of volunteer hackers is rising up to defend Ukraine, although Internet specialists are calling on geeks and other “hacktivists” to stay out of a potentially dangerous computer war.
Livia Tibirna, an analyst at cybersecurity firm Sekoia, said that nearly 260,000 people have joined the “IT Army” of volunteer hackers, which was set up at the initiative of Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
The group, which can be accessed through the encrypted messaging service Telegram, has a list of potential targets in Russia, companies and institutions, for the hackers to target.
Photo: AFP
It is difficult to judge the effect the cyberarmy is having.
The actions reported so far seem to be limited to “denial of service” attacks, where multiple requests are sent to a Web site in a coordinated manner to saturate it and bring it down.
Defacement actions, in which the targeted site displays a hacked page, have also been briefly observed on Russian sites.
The cyberarmy could also ask hackers to try to identify vulnerabilities of certain Russian sites, and send that info to more seasoned specialists capable of carrying out more sophisticated intrusive actions, such as data theft or destruction, Hackers Without Borders cofounder Clement Domingo said.
He and other specialists consulted warned the hackers against participating in the activities of the IT Army, or other cybermavericks such as Anonymous.
“I strongly advise against joining these actions,” said Damien Bancal, who is well-versed in the opaque world of cybercrime.
“There are plenty of other ways to help Ukrainians who are suffering,” if only by relaying the testimonies that are flourishing on social networks, he added.
For SwitHak, a cybersecurity researcher, the maverick hackers are taking “too much risk.”
“There are legal risks, for example,” he said, adding that attempting to attack a Web site, or penetrate a server or network is “computer crime.”
For Domingo there is also risk of “hack back,” a destructive counterattack by Russian operatives.
He said he is particularly appalled to see that a number of candidate hackers have not taken the trouble to create a special Telegram account to participate in the IT Army, at the risk of being identified by the Russian side.
In cyberspace, and in particular on forums and other discussion groups on Telegram or Discord, “you don’t know who’s who,” said Felix Aime, another researcher at Sekoia.
Inexperienced hackers can find themselves caught up with infiltrators from the opposite camp, and end up working for the opponent they wanted to fight, he said.
Between the experienced hackers, who carry out ransomware attacks, the fight is on.
A pro-Ukrainian member of the Conti ransomware group, which declared its support for Russia, published more than a year’s worth of its internal communications in retaliation, offering a treasure trove of information to the world’s cybersecurity researchers, police and spy specialists.
The forums where cybercriminals meet “try to stay away from any debate” on the Russian-Ukrainian war to avoid attracting the attention of state services, Tibirna said.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,