Oslo District Court bans breeding of bulldogs, cavaliers

Cavalier King Charles spaniels are known for their tiny heads, English bulldogs for their smushed wrinkled muzzles — traits their owners love.

However, in an unprecedented move, Norway has banned the breeding of these dogs because being cute is causing them suffering.

In a recent ruling, the Oslo District Court banned the breeding of the two purebreds on the grounds that it inflicts harm on them, in contravention of Norwegian animal protection laws.

INBREEDING

“A lot of our breeds are highly inbred and have a massive burden of disease,” said Ashild Roaldset, the head of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Society.

Fierce-looking, but gentle — and since World War II a symbol of British tenacity — the English bulldog has developed respiratory difficulties due to its flattened muzzle, as well as dermatological, reproductive and orthopedic problems.

More than half of all bulldogs born in Norway over the past 10 years had to be delivered by caesarian section.

“The race’s genetic inability to give birth naturally is reason alone for bulldogs not to be used for breeding,” the district court judges wrote in their ruling.

SMALL SKULLS

As for cavaliers — which have won the hearts of many over the years, from queen Victoria to former US president Ronald Reagan and Sylvester Stallone — they often suffer headaches because their skull is too small.

They also have heart and eye problems.

The two breeds will eventually be led to extinction, she said.

“And it’s going to be painful for them, because they’re just going to get more and more diseases,” Roaldset said.

CROSSBREEDING

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Society says the future of the two breeds lies in crossbreeding them with other types of dogs to get rid of their genetic flaws.

“If the cavalier gets a slightly larger skull to fit their brain, it’s still ... going to be the cutest dog in the world,” Roaldset said.

“And if the bulldog gets a little bit less wrinkly, a little bit longer snout and a better skeleton, it’s not going to be a horrible dog. It’s going to look a little bit different, but you can still call it a bulldog,” she added.