Australia has for the past year been denied access to a citizen arrested in Hong Kong, diplomats said yesterday, the latest case to be prosecuted under the territory’s far-reaching National Security Law.
Canberra officials said they were notified of the person’s arrest in January last year, but “have been denied consular access despite multiple attempts.” They did not name the person.
“The individual is deemed to be a Chinese citizen under China’s citizenship laws, which do not recognize dual nationality,” a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.
Hong Kong, once regarded as a bastion of free speech within authoritarian China, has been transformed by a 2020 law that Beijing imposed to neuter dissent in the wake of huge democracy protests. More than 160 people have been arrested under the law, including activists and journalists from pro-democracy news outlets.
Often denied bail, many suspects have been detained for long periods before trial.
They include several dual nationals, most notably mogul Jimmy Lai (黎智英), a British-Chinese dual citizen and owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper.
Lai has been charged over his alleged role in Tiananmen vigils, annual events commemorating the bloody crackdown on Chinese students calling for reform in Beijing.
Like Australia, Britain, Canada and the US have in the past expressed concerns about being denied access to their imprisoned citizens who hold dual nationality.
A key aspect of the security law is that instead of the usual trial by jury, national security cases are decided by hand-picked judges.
The Australian foreign affairs department said officials had been able to attend court hearings and were “in regular contact with the individual’s lawyers.”
“Australia and many other countries have expressed concern about the erosion of basic freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong, and have called on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to abide by their human rights obligations,” the department said.
South Korea plans to stop using GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines, and is also ending daily checkup calls to low-risk COVID-19 cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight medical response, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said yesterday. The agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from levels seen last month, when Omicron became the country’s dominant strain. Jeong said that the country could see daily jumps of 130,000 or 170,000 by late February. South Korea had
Hong Kong had a record of about 610 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, sources told broadcaster TVB, in the biggest test yet for the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. About 300 others were found positive in preliminary tests, TVB said, citing an unnamed source. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China’s strategy of suppressing all COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since last month, with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December last year. Hong Kong recorded 342 cases on Sunday, slightly below the previous day’s record of 351
NO EXPLANATION GIVEN: Ryan Thoreson, who works at Human Rights Watch, said he did not know if the rejection was related to his position at the rights body A US legal academic specializing in LGBTQ rights yesterday said that he was denied a visa to teach at a Hong Kong university as concerns deepen about academic freedom in the territory. Hong Kong’s universities rank among the top in Asia, but have found themselves caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on dissent following huge democracy protests in 2019. Legal academic Ryan Thoreson said he was hired by the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the territory’s oldest, to teach human rights law as a tenure-track assistant professor, but his visa application was rejected. “[The government] hadn’t given an explanation for it, but it
‘NOBODY CAN SAY ANYTHING’: The CCP has tightened its grip on critics to preserve a ‘perfect’ image of the Winter Games, a Human Rights Watch researcher said A chill is blowing through Chinese civil society as activists, journalists and academics report receiving police warnings and censorship of their social media platforms in the past few weeks as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics from today through Feb. 20. In mid-January, the Beijing-based human rights activist Hu Jia (胡佳) wrote on Twitter that China’s state security apparatus was summoning activists around the country to question them and warn them to stay silent. The author Zhang Yihe (章詒和) and prominent journalist Gao Yu (高瑜) said they had lost some or all of their access to WeChat, China’s dominant social media