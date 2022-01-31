Italy’s parties on Saturday voted overwhelmingly for outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to remain for another term, averting the political chaos that a failure to elect his successor could have sparked in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
Electing the 80-year-old ended weeks of hand-wringing over whether prized Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi should be elevated, with many fearing such a move would have left the government rudderless at a highly sensitive time.
Mattarella needed at least 505 votes from an electoral college of 1,009 lawmakers and regional representatives. He won 759, earning another stint as president in spite of himself.
Photo: Bloomberg
The former constitutional court judge had repeatedly ruled out serving a second term, but gave in after Italy’s bickering political parties failed to find another viable candidate.
“I had other plans, but if it’s necessary, I’m available,” Mattarella said before the vote, according to party parliamentary representatives.
He was expected to be sworn in on Wednesday or Thursday. Although many expect him to leave before the end of his new seven-year term, he is likely to stay at least past elections scheduled for next year.
Italy’s presidency is largely ceremonial, but the head of state wields serious power during political crises, from dissolving parliament to picking new prime ministers and denying mandates to fragile coalitions.
Draghi said the result, after eight rounds of voting over six days, was “wonderful news for Italians.”
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter his congratulations to “dear Sergio,” while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier hailed a “role model” who “understands the importance of Europe.”
Pope Francis hailed Mattarella’s “generous” agreement to stay on during a period of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Italy hard.
Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief brought in to lead a national unity government almost a year ago, had been touted for months as the most eligible head of state.
Many feared his departure as prime minister would destabilize debt-laden Italy as it recovers from a lockdown-induced recession.
Italy is banking on almost 200 billion euros (US$222.9 billion) in EU funds to cement the trend.
However, the money from Brussels is dependent on a tight timetable of reforms.
International investors have been watching the election closely, amid fears Draghi’s exit could undermine the whole program.
Guido Cozzi, professor of macroeconomics at the University of St Gallen, said that an extension of Mattarella’s mandate was “ideal for the financial markets.”
Draghi has also managed to keep to a minimum squabbling between Italy’s parties, almost all of which share power in his national unity government.
The Repubblica daily said that with the campaign for next year’s election already under way, the year ahead “risks being a replay of the shambles we’ve seen over the past few days.”
It now falls to Mattarella to keep the peace: “a task more difficult than we can imagine,” it said.
