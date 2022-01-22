At least 17 people were on Thursday killed and 59 injured in a devastating explosion in western Ghana after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the Ghanaian government said.
The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso, about 300km west of the mineral-rich West African country’s capital, Accra.
Footage verified by Agence France-Presse showed locals rushing toward a raging fire and rising plumes of black smoke to inspect the damage, while rescue workers waded through the rubble to find survivors caught in the devastation and retrieve lifeless bodies.
Photo: AFP / Eric Yaw Adjei / ConnectFM / TV3
“A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued,” Ghanaian Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement, adding that initial signs point to “an accident involving a truck transporting explosive materials for a mining company, a motorcycle and a third vehicle,” which took place near an electrical transformer.
Out of 59 people injured, 42 are receiving treatment in hospitals or health centers and “some are in critical condition,” Nkrumah said.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo called it a “truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident,” and expressed “deep condolences to the families of the deceased.”
Photo: AFP / Eric Yaw Adjei / ConnectFM / TV3
Officials and eyewitnesses described a scene of desolation against the sea of buildings collapsed or impaired in the carnage.
“It’s a black Thursday. So far 500 houses have been affected. Some have been razed down completely by the explosion while others have developed cracks,” Ghanaian National Disaster Management Organization Deputy Coordinator Sedzi Sadzi Amedonu told reporters. “It’s almost like a ghost town now.”
Abena Mintah, who witnessed the blast, told local media the driver of the truck dropped down from his hatch, shouting at those nearby to warn them away from the flaming vehicle.
“Within a few minutes we heard a loud bang. I felt dizzy and fell in the bush. I managed to get up and saw a few dismembered bodies on the street,” Mintah said.
The Ghanaian government said that those in critical condition would be moved to hospitals in Accra and police asked surrounding villages to open their schools and churches to accommodate any additional casualties.
A team of police and army explosion experts were deployed to “avoid a second explosion” and put in place security measures after the blast, the government said in a news release.
Isaac Dasmani, chief executive of the Prestea-Huni Valley municipality where the explosion occurred, told local media that “the whole community is gone” after the blast.
“All of the roofs have been ripped off, some of the buildings have collapsed. Some were in their rooms and were trapped. Some of them unfortunately, before we were able to rescue them, were already gone,” he said.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of