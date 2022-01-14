ANALYSIS: India’s new rules to free resources

Reuters, NEW DELHI





India has eased its COVID-19 rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths.

The moves offer breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of 1.4 billion, as they battle a 33-fold surge in infections over the past month from the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

This week, federal authorities told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions, while halving the isolation period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill.

“Contact tracing has been the most resource-intensive activity since the pandemic began,” said Sanjay Rai, a professor of community medicine at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the capital.

“That strategy did not work and wasted resources,” he added, saying serological surveys had shown it had detected only a fraction of infections.

India’s tally of infections crossed 36 million yesterday with 247,417 new cases, although daily testing has stayed well below the capacity of more than 2 million.

Four Indian epidemiologists echoed Rai’s view, saying it was better to monitor the numbers of those in hospital rather than infections, while targeting crowded spaces such as workplaces, dormitories and barracks with rapid testing.

They added that the guidelines on shorter isolation and hospital admissions are in line with global practice, as most Omicron sufferers recover quicker, although they spread the virus faster.

However, some experts said that the new rules could lull people into taking infections lightly until it is too late, especially in the rural areas home to two-thirds of the population, where few seek tests unless directed by authorities.

“This new strategy will affect data from rural India or certain states in a disproportionate way,” University of Michigan professor of epidemiology Bhramar Mukherjee said.

“It will be harder to predict upcoming hotspots and epicenters,” she added, which would leave authorities less time to marshal resources against the disease.

It would also affect the tracking of COVID-19 deaths, an effort Mukherjee said was “already highly imperfect and under-reported.”

Health experts have said that India massively undercounts infections, with its death toll outstripping the official figure of about 485,000, as few victims of earlier waves, chiefly in rural areas, learned of their condition until the last moment.

India’s best healthcare facilities are clustered in major cities, while poor people across vast swathes of the country have to rely on dilapidated government networks.

For example, government-run district hospitals in the sprawling mineral-rich state of Bihar struggle with one of India’s worst ratios of medical staff to patients, while New Delhi is staffed at more than twice the national average.

There was no shortage of test kits, with thousands of people having bought kits in the past week, Indian Council of Medical Research director-general Balram Bhargava said on Wednesday, but did not say if rural areas were as well supplied as urban areas.

Some Indian states have decided to ignore the new testing guidelines as they are not bound by them.

The state of Karnataka, home to the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, has reported India’s third-highest tally of infections, and plans to continue tests for close contacts of the infected.

A survey published this week by New Delhi-based Web site LocalCircles found that 15 percent of respondents knew of at least one family member or friend who did not get tested, despite showing symptoms similar to COVID-19 in the past month.

It said the gap between actual and reported daily cases would widen when the virus reaches smaller towns and villages.