China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains.
Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday.
Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city with confirmed Omicron cases. Their ports are among the 20 largest in the world, serving as major production hubs for foreign companies such as Airbus and Volkswagen.
Photo: Bloomberg
Amid COVID-19-induced delays, ships are heading for Shanghai, causing growing congestion at its port and delaying container ship schedules by about a week, freight forwarders have said. The delays could ripple to the US and Europe.
With only three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to begin in Beijing, China has put in place some of the world’s toughest measures to stamp out the virus. Officials in Tianjin have closed schools, restaurants and entertainment facilities after dozens of people tested positive. Travel has mostly halted.
As Tianjin ramped up mass testing, Toyota Motor Corp suspended operations this week at its joint-venture plant in the city of about 13 million. Others could follow suit. Japanese companies including Sony and Panasonic have operations in Dalian.
China’s National Health Commission said that 124 locally transmitted cases were found yesterday, including 41 in Tianjin, where the Omicron variant was first identified, and 76 in nearby Henan Province. Another nine domestic cases, including the two in Dalian, are asymptomatic infections, health authorities said.
Located 30 minutes by train from Tianjin and a few hours from Dalian, Beijing has ordered residents to stay put. With the Olympics and the Lunar New Year drawing closer, people have been encouraged to spend the holidays at home, the city said late last month, although it is unclear if developments in Dalian could change the calculus.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen