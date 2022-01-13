Cambodia’s landmine-sniffing rat, Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives in his five-year career, has died at the age of eight, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.
Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful “HeroRAT” deployed by Dutch charity Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development (APOPO), which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.
“Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but toward the weekend, he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food,” the non-profit organization said.
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia is one of the world’s most heavily landmined countries, with more than 1,000km2 of land still needing to be cleared.
It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.
Illustrating the risk involved, three Cambodians were killed by blasts on Monday while working to clear mines in Preah Vihear Province, bordering Thailand.
The three from the Cambodia Self-Help Demining group were killed by blasts from anti-tank mines, which also wounded two others, Cambodian Mine Action Center director-general Heng Ratana said.
APOPO said that Magawa’s contribution allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work and play more safely.
“Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia,” APOPO said.
The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain’s People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals for “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty.”
Magawa, who retired in June last year, was born in Tanzania and moved to Siem Reap, Cambodia, in 2016 to begin clearing mines.
“A hero is laid to rest,” the Dutch charity added.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked