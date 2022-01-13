‘Hero laid to rest’: Magawa, Cambodia’s landmine-sniffing rat, dies in retirement

Reuters, PHNOM PENH





Cambodia’s landmine-sniffing rat, Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives in his five-year career, has died at the age of eight, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.

Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful “HeroRAT” deployed by Dutch charity Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development (APOPO), which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.

“Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but toward the weekend, he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food,” the non-profit organization said.

Magawa, a retired mine detection rat, sits on the shoulder of its former handler, So Malen, at the APOPO Visitor Center in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on June 10 last year. Photo: Reuters

Cambodia is one of the world’s most heavily landmined countries, with more than 1,000km2 of land still needing to be cleared.

It has among the highest number of amputees per capita, with more than 40,000 people having lost limbs to explosives.

Illustrating the risk involved, three Cambodians were killed by blasts on Monday while working to clear mines in Preah Vihear Province, bordering Thailand.

The three from the Cambodia Self-Help Demining group were killed by blasts from anti-tank mines, which also wounded two others, Cambodian Mine Action Center director-general Heng Ratana said.

APOPO said that Magawa’s contribution allowed communities in Cambodia to live, work and play more safely.

“Every discovery he made reduced the risk of injury or death for the people of Cambodia,” APOPO said.

The African giant pouched rat even received a gold medal in 2020 from Britain’s People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals for “lifesaving bravery and devotion to duty.”

Magawa, who retired in June last year, was born in Tanzania and moved to Siem Reap, Cambodia, in 2016 to begin clearing mines.

“A hero is laid to rest,” the Dutch charity added.