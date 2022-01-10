Saudi Arabian authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been held without charge for nearly three years in the capital, a human rights group said on Saturday.
Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, women’s rights advocate and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter, Souhoud Al Sharif.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman were in April 2020 implored to release her on health grounds.
Photo: AFP
“The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday, Jan. 6,” her legal adviser, Henri Estramant, said.
“The princess is doing fine, but will be seeking medical expertise. She seems worn out, but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person,” Estramant added.
The princess “and her daughter Suhoud ... have been released,” the ALQST human rights organization wrote on Twitter.
“She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life threatening condition,” the rights group added. “At no point during her detention has any charge been leveled against her.”
Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment.
The princess was arrested shortly before a planned trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, a source close to the family said.
The nature of her illness has never been disclosed.
However, the authorities have also cracked down on dissidents and even potential opponents, ranging from preachers to women’s rights advocates, even royals. Princess Basmah was kept in Al-Ha’ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held.
Additional reporting by Reuters
