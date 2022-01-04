Lawmakers in Hong Kong’s new “patriots only” Legislative Council yesterday swore oaths of allegiance as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the territory’s traditional democracy opposition.
In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong’s new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the territory’s traditional emblem had been replaced by China’s.
The loyalty oaths were overseen by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years.
China has remolded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge democracy protests swept the territory in 2019.
A National Security Law has criminalized much dissent, while new laws were passed to purge from public office anyone deemed unpatriotic.
Elections under these new rules were held last month for the legislature. All candidates were vetted for their political loyalty and only 20 of the 90 seats were directly elected, while the rest were chosen by pro-Beijing committees.
The result is a lawmaking body that authorities have hailed as being filled with patriots and devoid of disruptive “anti-China” elements.
Only one of the 90 lawmakers who made it through the vetting and got elected identifies as “non-establishment.”
However, Tik Chi-yuen (狄志遠) is not from the territory’s traditional pro-democracy block.
Most of Hong Kong’s best-known democracy activists are in jail, have fled overseas or left politics since Beijing’s crackdown began.
Yesterday’s ceremony was completed without incident — a stark contrast to 2016, when six pro-democracy legislators used their oaths to chant slogans or display banners. All those legislators were later disqualified or unseated soon after.
Authoritarian China has portrayed its new political system for Hong Kong as a way to return stability and says pluralism is still tolerated.
Critics, including many Western nations, say Beijing has shredded its promise that Hong Kong would keep its liberties and autonomy after its 1997 handover by Britain.
Starry Lee (李慧瓊), a legislator and head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, the DAB, thanked Beijing for “bringing Hong Kong back to the right track and returning stability to the legislature.”
“I am excited because Hong Kong has entered a new era when we can get rid of political disputes and join hands to improve the governance,” Lee told reporters.
Last week, 89 of the 90 lawmakers issued a joint statement supporting the national security police’s raid and arrests against pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News.
