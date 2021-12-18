At least three people were yesterday reported dead in the Philippines after a powerful typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees, and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore on the country’s southeastern coast on Thursday, but remained destructive with sustained winds of 155kph and gusts of up to 215kph as it barreled westward toward Palawan before exiting into the South China Sea, meteorologists said.
Officials were assessing the extent of the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in the past few years, but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris.
Photo: AFP
“We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked,” ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao. “All buildings sustained heavy damage, including the provincial disaster office. It looks like it’s been hit by a bomb.”
Witnesses described ferocious winds that ripped off roofs and forced down trees, while others experienced severe flooding that trapped residents on their roofs.
“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” Iloilo Mayor Jerry Trenas said by telephone, adding that at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm.
Workers were clearing roads in the coastal city of nearly 500,000 people, which remained without power and struggled with erratic cellphone signals, he said.
Two other people died in southern Bukidnon province, where a falling tree killed one resident and injured another, and in Surigao, where a man died after being hit by debris, officials said.
Officials were confirming at least two other typhoon-related deaths in central Guimaras province.
In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, Governor Arthur Yap said that many residents remained trapped on their roofs by floodwater for a second day in the riverside town of Loboc, where his own house was swamped by water up to the second floor.
Yap pleaded for volunteers from other regions to help save residents, saying he and other officials were struggling to find a way to deploy rescue boats to Loboc.
“Hundreds of families are trapped on the rooftops right now,” Yap told DZBB radio, adding that residents were exposed to rain and wind overnight. “We need first responders. What’s important now is to save lives.”
It was unclear what happened in other towns in the hard-hit province, which still had no electricity, Yap said.
Officials from the national disaster agency said it was too early to determine the extent of the damage across the country, but initial reports suggested it was “not that massive” and they were not expecting “many casualties.”
“The damage was not as big as compared to previous typhoons of the same strength,” Philippine Civil Defense Deputy Administrator for Operations Casiano Monilla told a briefing.
“Most of the damage was to infrastructure and houses,” he said, adding the mass evacuation of people from their homes ahead of the storm had saved lives.
Additional reporting by AFP
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
UNUSUAL CONCESSION: Public debate on the accusations has been allowed online, unlike discourse on other #MeToo cases, including tennis star Peng Shuai’s allegations Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) has fired a woman who accused a manager of sexual assault, a surprise move that came just months after China’s e-commerce leader admitted bungling its initial response to the allegation. The employee, surnamed Zhou (周), told the Dahe Daily that Alibaba had terminated her for spreading false information in August about being raped by a senior manager. She did not receive any severance and was compensated up to the date of termination on Nov. 25, according to a screenshot of an official memo and an interview with Zhou published by the Chinese newspaper. Zhou’s termination caps a