Forty-six people, including a dozen minors, were killed yesterday after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital, officials said, in the nation’s deadliest road accident in years.
A cause has yet to be determined, but officials believe a fire broke out on board the tourist bus, which was traveling from Istanbul, Turkey, to Skopje, North Macedonia. It then crashed into guardrails.
There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, which occurred at about 2am on a highway about 40km from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Seven people survived.
“Unfortunately, there are many victims, 46, including 12 minors,” North Macedonian Minister of Health Venko Filipce told public BNT television after visiting survivors in a Sofia hospital.
The seven survivors — a woman, a 16-year-old girl, and five men — are all from the same family, he said.
Among the dead were victims of several nationalities, including a Belgian.
Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said an investigation into the accident had been launched, dismissing the suggestion that road conditions were to blame.
Images showed the carcass of the totally burnt-out bus after it broke through the guardrails between the two sides of the highway.
Local media in Macedonia report that the bus was registered to the “Besa trans” tourist agency, which organizes touristic and shopping tours to Istanbul.
North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told state news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.
“He explained that they were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard. They succeeded to break one of the windows and save a few people. Unfortunately, the rest did not succeed,” he said.
“It is a great tragedy ... 12 [victims] are under 18 years old, and the rest are young people about 20 to 30 years old,” he added.
Bulgarian national police chief Stanimir Stanev said that while the two drivers of the bus were Macedonian, the passengers were Albanian, according to initial information.
Stanev said the bus driver died “immediately so there was no one able to open the doors.”
Survivors “jumped out of the windows,” said Maya Arguirova, head of the treatment center for severe burns where they were transported.
All survivors were in stable condition.
Bulgarian Minister of the Interior Boyko Rashkov was among those who rushed to the site of the crash early yesterday.
“It’s a terrifying scene. I haven’t seen anything like that before,” Rashkov told journalists at the site.
“Nobody can say for certain how many are there and who they were. The bodies are badly burned and have to be identified one by one,” he added.
Bulgaria has a history of deadly bus accidents. Twenty Bulgarians died in 2018, when their bus skidded on a wet road and overturned.
A total of 628 people died in road accidents in 2019 and 463 last year in the country of 6.9 million people, official data showed.
Yesterday’s accident occurred on a section of highway with steep gradients and without clear demarcation lines, where many accidents have taken place, said Diana Roussinova of a road safety non-governmental organization, which has complained to authorities about the stretch in the past.
‘BACK OFF’: Philippine officials said that a ‘failure to exercise self-restraint’ by China threatens ties and that Manila does not ask permission to act in ‘our territory’ The Philippines yesterday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine marines in the disputed South China Sea and ordered Beijing to “back off.” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr said that he had expressed “outrage, condemnation and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened on Tuesday as the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal (Renai Shoal, 仁愛暗沙) in the contested Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島). “Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission,” Locsin wrote on Twitter, describing the three Chinese
ANGER OVER PARTNERSHIP: After Ukraine purchased drones from a Turkish company, Russia asked Turkey ‘to deal as seriously as possible’ with its concerns over helping Kiev A Ukrainian soldier was killed by pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the government said on Friday, as the West accuses Moscow of a troop buildup near Ukraine. Kiev’s army has been battling fighters in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims that Moscow denies. Kiev’s military on Friday said that the separatists had targeted Ukrainian military positions with artillery and mortars. “As a result of hostilities, one serviceman was fatally wounded,”
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman Steve Simon has cast doubt on an e-mail shown in China’s media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai (彭帥), saying that it “only raises my concerns as to her safety.” Simon said in a statement that he had a “hard time believing” the e-mail was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since writing two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, posted on Sina Weibo earlier this month that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) had “forced” her into sex during
TRAPPED: To enter or exit Vancouver, motorists would need to travel south to the US and back up to Canada, while landslides also cut off rail traffic to the city’s port Police on Tuesday said that at least one person has died in torrential rains that trapped motorists in mudslides, forced thousands to evacuate their homes and cut off Vancouver from the rest of Canada. Search-and-rescue teams recovered the body of a woman from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250km north of Vancouver, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet added that investigators have received two missing person reports, but that they believe “there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide.” “The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed,” she said. The rains