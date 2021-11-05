Doug the ‘mutant’ New Zealand potato bewildering

WORLD RECORD?: The spud beats the recorded heaviest potato by nearly 3kg, while its owners have smashing plans for its future

AP, Wellington





Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin’s hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil’s surface.

As the couple knelt down and began digging around the object, Colin wondered if it was some kind of strange fungal growth. After Colin pried it out with his garden fork, he scratched away a bit of the skin and took a taste — it was a potato.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Donna said. “It was just huge.”

It was not exactly pretty, either. Donna describes its appearance as ugly and mutant.

It is quite possibly the largest potato on record. When the couple lugged it into their garage and put it on their old set of scales, it weighed a remarkable 7.9kg. That is equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, or one small dog.

In the weeks since their unusual find on Aug. 30, the couple’s potato has become something of a celebrity around their small farm near Hamilton. They have named the potato Doug, after the way it was unearthed, and Colin even built a small cart to tow Doug around.

A more official weigh-in at a local farming store put Doug at 7.8kg. The current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato is a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just under 5kg. The couple say they have applied to Guinness to have Doug recognized and are waiting to hear back.

As the couple showed the potato off, it began drying out and losing weight. Mold started growing from its wounds.

So Colin cleaned up Doug as best he could and put the potato in a freezer, where it remains.

As an amateur brewer, Colin said he is eager to turn Doug into a nice bottle of potato vodka.