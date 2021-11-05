Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin’s hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil’s surface.
As the couple knelt down and began digging around the object, Colin wondered if it was some kind of strange fungal growth. After Colin pried it out with his garden fork, he scratched away a bit of the skin and took a taste — it was a potato.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Donna said. “It was just huge.”
It was not exactly pretty, either. Donna describes its appearance as ugly and mutant.
It is quite possibly the largest potato on record. When the couple lugged it into their garage and put it on their old set of scales, it weighed a remarkable 7.9kg. That is equal to a couple of sacks of regular potatoes, or one small dog.
In the weeks since their unusual find on Aug. 30, the couple’s potato has become something of a celebrity around their small farm near Hamilton. They have named the potato Doug, after the way it was unearthed, and Colin even built a small cart to tow Doug around.
A more official weigh-in at a local farming store put Doug at 7.8kg. The current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato is a 2011 monster from Britain that weighed in at just under 5kg. The couple say they have applied to Guinness to have Doug recognized and are waiting to hear back.
As the couple showed the potato off, it began drying out and losing weight. Mold started growing from its wounds.
So Colin cleaned up Doug as best he could and put the potato in a freezer, where it remains.
As an amateur brewer, Colin said he is eager to turn Doug into a nice bottle of potato vodka.
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8
LEGISLATIVE VOTE TOMORROW: Japan’s ruling party might buck a downward trend in the country’s westernmost prefecture and win an additional seat from a pacifist coalition Former Japanese minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Uruma, Japan, as she relishes the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Okinawa Prefecture — long a bastion of the pacifist opposition — the LDP’s harder line on China and proactive