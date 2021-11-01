Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is to resume from today, Australia’s tourism minister said yesterday, as the country readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March last year.
Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital, Canberra, are to be free to fly internationally from today without the need of an exemption or to quarantine upon return.
However, for now, only tourists from neighboring New Zealand would be allowed into Australia, provided they are vaccinated.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The resumption of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important marker on our road to recovery,” Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said in a statement.
Australia closed its borders at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to return from abroad, subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.
More than 80 percent of people 16 and older in New South Wales, Victoria and Canberra are fully vaccinated — a condition for the resumption of international travel — meaning that about 14 million Australians would be free to leave and re-enter the country if they are fully vaccinated.
However, while airlines and tourism agencies have reported “massive demand” for services, only 23 percent of Australians feel confident about making travel plans in the next year, a survey by consumer advocacy group Choice showed last week.
There were more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Australia yesterday, with 1,036 in Victoria and 177 infections in New South Wales. There were 13 related deaths.
While an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 kept Sydney and Melbourne in lockdowns for months until recently, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain far lower than many comparable countries, with just more than 170,500 infections and 1,735 deaths.
Nearly 77 percent of all Australians have been fully vaccinated and more than 88 percent have received their first dose.
Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying that he “dodged facts” and misled the public about the nation. “As a comedian show that sometimes covers politics, it is not surprising that it didn’t take the issue seriously,” the Global Times said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. “Yet it reflected that most Westerners don’t know why the Taiwan question matters and they don’t care about it,” the op-ed added. The English-language newspaper is the Chinese government’s main vehicle for communicating unofficial government messages to Western audiences. During the segment, Oliver sought to untangle the complicated relationship between Taiwan
PEE BENEATH PANELS: A SpaceX executive said that it is conducting tests to make sure spilled urine had not weakened an orbiting capsule during the past six months SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts. The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April. During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA. The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
China rebuked US efforts to boost Taiwan’s participation in UN organizations, saying that the nation has “no right” to join the world body a half-century after it was booted out. “The United Nations is an international governmental organization composed of sovereign states,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday. “Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said. “The People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations.” Ma was responding to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call on Tuesday