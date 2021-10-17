The partially mutilated remains of a man buried by the 79AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius at Herculaneum, the ancient Roman town close to Pompeii, have been discovered in what Italy’s culture minister described as a “sensational” find.
Archeologists said the man, believed to have been aged between 40 and 45, was killed just steps away from the sea as he tried to flee the eruption.
His skeleton was found on what would have been the ancient town’s beach with the head pointing back in the direction of the sea, and surrounded by carbonized wood, including a roof beam, that might have crushed his skull, the Italian news agency Ansa reported.
Photo: AFP
“The last moments here were instantaneous, but terrible,” Francesco Sirano, the director of Herculaneum archeological park, told Ansa. “It was 1am when the pyroclastic surge produced by the volcano reached the town for the first time with a temperature of 300-400 degrees, or even, according to some studies, 500-700 degrees. A white-hot cloud that raced towards the sea at a speed of 100km per hour, which was so dense that it had no oxygen in it.”
The man’s bones were a bright red color, which Sirano said was “the mark of the stains left by the victim’s blood.”
The discovery was made during the first archeological dig at Herculaneum, a much smaller and less well-known site than neighboring Pompeii, in almost three decades.
Excavations in the 1980s and 1990s unearthed the skeletons of more than 300 victims piled in boat sheds, where they are believed to have been sheltering while they waited to be rescued by sea.
“The sensational discovery of the remains of a fugitive at the archeological site of Herculaneum is great news, first of all because the find is due to the resumption in this place, after almost 30 years, of scientific excavations conducted by the ministry’s technical staff,” Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini said.
Herculaneum was buried under about 15 meters of volcanic ash until it was rediscovered during the digging of a well in the early 18th century.
