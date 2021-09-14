Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday launched her bid for the French presidency, stressing green and social issues, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen also set out her vision for the top job as the race to unseat French President Emmanuel Macron gathered pace.
Hidalgo, 62, is one of a handful of candidates from both the right and left bidding to become France’s first female president.
Macron has yet to confirm that he is to seek a second term, but is widely expected to run again. Polls suggest he and Le Pen would top the first round of voting in April next year, and Macron would then beat Le Pen in a run-off, in a repeat of 2017.
Photo: AFP
Hidalgo is favored to win the nomination of her Socialist party later this month, but faces an uphill battle to unite the fractured left behind her candidacy.
She chose the dockyards of the Socialist-run city of Rouen to make her pitch for a low-carbon economy, and more spending on education, housing and health.
“I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had,” she said, crediting the French school system with helping her overcome the “class prejudice” she suffered as the child of Spanish immigrants — her father was an electrician and her mother a seamstress — in a housing estate in Lyon.
Hidalgo enters the race as a polarizing figure whose campaign to squeeze vehicles out of Paris and green the city has divided residents.
She has emphasized her record as a capable manager who steered Paris through a series of crises, from a string of terror attacks to the “yellow vest” riots of 2018 and 2019, and the fire that ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral.
Shortly after her announcement, the anti-immigration, anti-EU Le Pen set out the main themes of her third campaign for president in a speech in the southern city of Frejus.
In typical barnstorming mode, Le Pen told a crowd of flag-waving supporters that she would clean up “parts of France that have been Talibanised” — a reference to the presence of radical Islamists in some housing estates.
She also made overtures to the many thousands who stage weekly protests against the COVID-19 “health pass,” which requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to get served in restaurants, take long-distance trains and a host of other services.
Le Pen, who is campaigning as the defender of French “liberty,” called it “a disproportionate violation of the right to freedom.”
Polls suggest Hidalgo would garner only 7 to 9 percent in the first round of voting for president in April next year if picked to represent the Socialists.
She is hoping to boost that score by tapping into the growing climate activism of the younger generation.
Both Hidalgo and Le Pen accused Macron of “arrogance” — one of the accusations that underpinned the “yellow vest” revolt — and they stressed their commitment to women’s rights.
Le Pen vowed to make the streets safe for women to walk “at any time of day or night, and in any neighborhood.”
Hidalgo said she would push for gender pay equality.
Le Pen’s combative rhetoric masks disquiet in her National Rally party after its poor showings in regional elections in June.
Le Pen could also be hobbled by a rival far-right candidacy from TV pundit and author Eric Zemmour.
Zemmour, who has built up a loyal following with diatribes against migration and the Muslim headscarf, is rumored to be planning to use a forthcoming book tour to throw his hat in the ring.
With YouTube videos “debunking” allegations of human rights abuses and diatribes on Western “conspiracies” against China, an unlikely set of foreigners is loudly defending Beijing against international critics. They are teachers and business owners from the UK, Colombia and Singapore, a collage of YouTubers garnering fame for their video takedowns of what they say are unfair accusations against Beijing. Videos alternate between praise of China’s rapid development and rebuttals of negative foreign reports about the country. Experts say they are being deployed as a weapon in the information war against China’s critics, with hundreds of videos reaching millions of viewers. “I am trying to
ELEVATED PARTNERSHIP: The agreement enables Japan to share its equipment and technology, as the countries deepen defense ties amid China worries Japan is to give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed on Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates the countries’ defense partnership “to a new level,” and that Japan and Vietnam plan to deepen defense ties through multinational joint exercises and other means. Details about the transfer of specific equipment, including naval vessels, is to be worked out in subsequent talks, the ministry said. Kishi’s meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang in Hanoi
A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading COVID-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. Le Van Tri was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people” after he traveled to his home province Ca Mau from coronavirus hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in July, a report on the Web site of the provincial People’s Court said. The 28-year-old was accused of breaching a 21-day home quarantine regulation in the southern province, which had a lower COVID-19 case rate than Ho Chi Minh City, and he tested positive for the virus on July 7. “Tri’s breach of
A Chinese businessman on Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally exporting marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the US for the benefit of a Chinese military university. Qin Shuren (覃樹人), who founded a company that sold oceanographic instruments, was sentenced by US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston after admitting he illegally exported devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater. Prosecutors had sought seven-and-a-half years in prison for Qin, who was also fined US$20,000. His guilty plea was conditional, allowing him to appeal a ruling by Casper not to suppress the evidence against