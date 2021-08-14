Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent.
There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed.
That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory.
Photo: AFP
“Concern over the National Security Law has played a major role in driving the latest wave of migration of local residents, especially for young families, as well as expats who chose to leave the city,” said Tommy Wu (胡東安), lead economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong.
The pandemic also had a key effect on cross-border movements and migration to Hong Kong, Wu said.
Hong Kong has had only two bouts of population decline since 1961. Both came amid political unrest and disease, including when the overall population shrank by 0.2 percent amid the outbreak of SARS and protests against an earlier security law in 2002 and 2003.
The recent declines have been sharper, amid a historic recession spurred by the pandemic and political protests that intensified in June 2019.
Last year, mainland China imposed its own security law on the former British colony, raising questions about the “one country, two systems” framework that had underpinned its success as a financial center.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV
COVID-19 cases are starting to ease in Indonesia’s main island of Java, but are spreading fast in its outer regions, spurring a rush for COVID-19 vaccination amid a limited supply. Christianto Senda, who lives in the mountainous town of Mollo in East Nusa Tenggara Province, made the trip to a local health facility for his second jab, only to find that there were not enough doses available. The entrepreneur, who has made almost daily calls to check if new shots have arrived, is now weeks late for his scheduled dose. Senda is one of millions of Indonesians living in the outer islands