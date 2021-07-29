French father builds an exoskeleton to help his son walk

Reuters, PARIS





Oscar Constanza, 16, gives the order: “Robot, stand up” and slowly but surely a large frame strapped to his body lifts him up and he starts walking.

Fastened to his shoulders, chest, waist, knees and feet, the exoskeleton allows Constanza — who has a genetic neurological condition that means his nerves do not send enough signals to his legs — to walk across the room and turn around.

“Before, I needed someone to help me walk ... this makes me feel independent,” Constanza said, as his father, Jean-Louis Constanza, one of the cofounders of the company that makes the exoskeleton, looked on.

Wandercraft cofounder Jean-Louis Constanza, left, watches as his son, Oscar, uses a robot exoskeleton at the company’s headquarters in Paris on July 9. Photo: Reuters

“One day Oscar said to me: ‘Dad, you’re a robotic engineer, why don’t you make a robot that would allow us to walk?’” his father said, speaking at the company Wandercraft’s headquarters in Paris. “Ten years from now, there will be no, or far fewer, wheelchairs.”

Other companies across the world are also manufacturing exoskeletons, competing to make them as light and usable as possible. Some are focused on helping disabled people walk, others on a series of applications, including making standing less tiring for factory workers.

Wandercraft’s exoskeleton, an outer frame that supports, but also simulates body movement, has been sold to dozens of hospitals in France, Luxembourg and the US for about 150,000 euros (US$176,000) each, Jean-Louis Constanza said.

It cannot yet be bought by private individuals for everyday use — that is the next stage the company is working on.

A personal skeleton would need to be much lighter, Wandercraft engineers said.

Just outside Paris, 33-year-old Kevin Piette, who lost the ability to walk in a bike accident 10 years ago, tries one on.

“In the end it’s quite similar: Instead of having the information going from the brain to the legs, it goes from the remote controller to the legs,” he said, before making his dinner and walking with it from the kitchen to the living room.