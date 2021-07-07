A Hong Kong court sentenced a US lawyer to prison for a scuffle with a plainclothes police officer at the height of democracy protests in 2019.
Samuel Bickett, 37, was given a term of four months and two weeks yesterday on one charge of assaulting a police officer. The former Asia-Pacific compliance director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch was found guilty last month and denied bail.
Hong Kong Magistrate Arthur Lam described Bickett’s crime as a “serious threat to public order,” saying that the policeman sustained multiple injuries.
Lam said that two weeks were added to the sentence because the assault occurred in a crowded area and Bickett’s actions might have incited others to violence.
A survey of members by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong in May found that more than 40 percent of respondents said that they might leave the territory, with Singapore among the most popular alternatives.
Lawmakers in the US expressed concern to US President Joe Biden last week over what they called China’s “ceaseless assault” on democracy in Hong Kong.
They asked Biden in a letter what his administration was “doing to coordinate with allies and partners to ensure that the private sector” knows about the risk to US citizens in Hong Kong posed by the National Security Law.
Bickett, who said the officer was attacking people with a baton in a subway station, wrote in a statement before his conviction that the verdict was “entirely unsupportable by both the law and the evidence in this case.”
The South China Morning Post quoted prosecutors as saying that Bickett tried to take a baton from Hong Kong Police Force Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, punched him and knelt on him.
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,
A cellist in Denmark, unable to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened. “Playing for cows is a continuation of what I’ve always done in my solo career: I’m passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall,” Jacob Shaw said. The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall Academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region. “During corona, of course, it wasn’t always possible and