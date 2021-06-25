Hundreds of democracy protesters yesterday rallied in Bangkok to call for the government’s resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom’s rising number of COVID-19 infections.
The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution — the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.
Bangkok was rocked by near-daily protests against Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government in the second half of last year, but the democracy movement has lost steam after COVID-19 outbreaks and the jailing of student leaders.
Photo: AP
Authorities have clamped down on public gatherings as the kingdom grapples with a third wave of infections, with its daily case toll hovering at about the 3,000 mark.
Despite police warnings, hundreds gathered at Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok, and marched in the direction of Parliament House to protest against the rule of Prayut, the former military chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.
Early-bird protesters gathered at the intersection before dawn for a candlelight ceremony.
Som, a 16-year-old student protester, said that she was not worried about the COVID-19 risk.
“We have never had any real democracy,” Som said. “The country is not going anywhere.”
Student leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak — who is facing royal defamation charges and was released on bail last month — marched to a drum beat wearing a plastic golden crown and carrying a flag.
One protester was dressed like the US Statue of Liberty and demonstrators burned a fake constitution — the same week that the Thai parliament debated changes to the country’s charter.
“Our demands won’t be lowered... The constitution must come from the people,” Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa said over a loudspeaker.
Some demonstrators carried signs that read: “Abolish 112,” a reference to the kingdom’s harsh royal defamation laws that carry a 15-year jail term for those convicted of insulting the monarchy.
There are also demonstrations planned across the country, from the tourist city of Chiang Mai in the north to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The Thai democracy movement sent shock waves through the country’s establishment last year, particularly the protesters’ most controversial demand — a call to reform how the monarchy operates.
About 150 people have been charged since the movement started, with key leaders hit with multiple counts under Thailand’s tough royal defamation laws. Many of them were released on bail under conditions that include being banned from protesting.
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
CROWDED HOSPITALS: Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, government data showed Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases are nearing 2 million, with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate exceed 70 percent in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday — the worst since April, government data showed. “Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilize resources from other areas,” Indonesian National Nurses Association chairman Harif Fadhillah said. “If
A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the judge describing the case as “among the worst types of culpable homicide.” The abuse inflicted on Burmese national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, was particularly awful and captured on closed-circuit television installed in the family’s home. The domestic worker was stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms and burnt with an iron, court documents showed. The domestic worker died in July 2016, after her employer, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, repeatedly assaulted her over several hours. Gaiyathiri, 41, pleaded guilty in February to 28 charges, including
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of