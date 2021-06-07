Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt yesterday announced that an extra 330,000 COVID-19 vaccines would be directed to Victoria as he calls for people to seize the “moment of momentum” and get vaccinated.
The commitment of extra doses would see another 115,000 AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Victoria for each of the next two weeks, along with 100,000 more Pfizer doses for three weeks from Monday next week.
The extra 100,000 Pfizer doses would enable an additional 50,000 Victorians to be vaccinated after the state has worked through existing inventories.
Photo: Reuters
“That is a recognition of the very strong work being done here in Victoria and the strong demand,” Hunt said.
“We want to see other states and territories have that same degree of public support and confidence. It is going well around the country, but always we push for more,” he added.
The pledge comes after Hunt reported that a record week of vaccinations had been achieved in just six days, with 772,752 the new high. On Saturday, more than 88,000 people were vaccinated.
In total, 5,016,000 vaccinations have taken place.
“The vaccine program is accelerating, Australians are stepping forward and as supply becomes available, the public is stepping up and doing their part of the job,” Hunt said.
“Now at the moment of momentum, is the time we ask Australians to keep coming forward to be vaccinated. You’re doing an amazing job, but please keep booking, please keep attending, please come forward for your first doses, please come forward for your second doses,” he added.
More than 58 percent of Victoria residents older than 70 were vaccinated, with 42 percent of all people older than 50 in the state so far receiving a shot, he said.
Earlier yesterday, Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese turned the focus to quarantine facilities, saying the government must immediately step up to stop the country from plunging into regular lockdowns.
Following the commonwealth’s decision last week to push ahead with federal support for a new purpose-built quarantine facility in Victoria, Albanese said that more needed to be built in other states before the next federal election.
“This needs to be fixed now, not wait until after the next federal election, which will occur perhaps as late as May of next year,” he told Sky News.
“We can’t afford to keep having these lockdowns,” he added.
The government has so far resisted a Queensland proposal for a new quarantine center in Toowoomba, while the New South Wales government has flagged the possibility of a new quarantine facility in its state — to be “owned and operated by the commonwealth.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had been in contact with the New South Wales government, and had confirmed that the state “at this point” was not seeking any support for any additional quarantine facility, Albanese said.
The federal government will spend A$200 million (US$154.83 million) on construction of the new facility to be located either at Avalon or Mickleham, but the Victorian government would fund the operating costs.
On Saturday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the party’s state conference that what the government was proposing was a “no-brainer” that would help provide safety and certainty.
“We are not proposing construction of an international space station,” she said.
Morrison has been critical of the Queensland proposal, saying the government had received scant detail until late last week, and raising concerns about its suitability given its distance from Brisbane.
STRANGLED TO DEATH: Kim Kyung-yup is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009, but says his former girlfriend was responsible New Zealand’s top court yesterday left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kim Kyung-yup will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim would get a fair trial if he is sent to China and would not be tortured. New Zealand does not have an extradition treaty with China. The New Zealand Supreme Court yesterday did not make a final
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and
Hong Kongers are seeking innovative ways to commemorate the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre after authorities banned an annual vigil and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary today. Discussion of tanks and troops quelling democracy protesters in Beijing on June 4, 1989, is all but forbidden in mainland China and there is heavy censorship of the images from the crackdown so well known in the rest of the world. However, in Hong Kong the date has been remembered with huge candlelight vigils in Victoria Park for the past three decades. Last year’s vigil was banned for the first time