Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) urged Chinese officials to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image for the country, in a sign that Beijing might be looking to smooth its hard-edged diplomatic approach.

Xi on Monday told senior Chinese Communist Party leaders that the country must “make friends extensively, unite the majority and continuously expand its circle of friends with those who understand and are friendly to China,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Beijing needed “a grip on tone” in its communication with the world, and should “be open and confident, but also modest and humble,” he said.

Women work below pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former presidents at a Jingtu Animal Husbandry Cooperative exhibition in Dangxiong County of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The remarks suggest that Xi might be rethinking his communication strategy on the global stage as US President Joe Biden works to bolster US relationships weakened under his predecessor’s “America First” policies.

Xi has cast aside the party’s decades-old “hide-and-bide” strategy of keeping a low international profile in favor of “big country diplomacy.”

China’s has increasingly hit back against perceived violations of its core interests by foreign countries with trade measures, travel bans and diplomatic protests — an approach sometimes criticized as “wolf warrior” diplomacy. That style has been blamed for diplomatic setbacks with partners that appeared open to closer ties with Beijing, such as the EU and the Philippines.

China’s more assertive diplomacy came in response to those in the West who cast the country as a threat, but that has failed to satisfy domestic and international audiences, Renmin University of China international relations professor Wang Yiwei (王義桅) said.

“China’s image in the West has deteriorated since the pandemic, and this needs to be taken seriously,” he said. “The growth in China’s power needs to be accepted by the world. That would be the real growth of power.”

It remains to be seen whether the push would have any impact on China’s policies in disputes with countries such as the US, Australia or the EU, all of which have seen ties deteriorate further in recent months.

Views of China turned sharply negative last year in 14 countries surveyed by the Pew Research Center, data released in October last year showed.

China’s emphasis on the superiority of socialism has caused some concern in the West, Wang said, and the ridicule of other countries’ failure to contain COVID-19 was “a bit overdone.”

The discussion on international communication included a lecture by Zhang Weiwei (張維為) of Fudan University’s Chunqiu Institute, who is also a staunch and vocal advocate for how China’s governance model is superior to Western democracies.

Wang Wen (王文), executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies and an adviser to the government, said it was the first such session held by the 25-member politburo.