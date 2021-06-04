A member of the South Korean Air Force has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing and injuring a female colleague, which led to her taking her own life, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said yesterday.
The master sergeant, only identified by his surname, Jang, is suspected of molesting the woman of the same rank in a vehicle on their way back to their base in the city of Seosan in March after a dinner.
The victim, identified by her surname, Lee, reported mental distress and transferred to another base at her request two months after the incident, her family said in a petition to the president over the case.
She was found dead at her home on the base on May 22, leaving a video on her mobile phone of her death, the family said.
A military court on Wednesday approved Jang’s arrest on charges of contravening the South Korean Criminal Act by committing indecent acts by compulsion on a member of the military and causing injury.
“He is detained after a hearing and an investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan told a briefing.
The spokesman gave no more details about the case and did not say whether the man had legal representation.
Jang did not respond to reporters’ questions as he was escorted to the military court on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.
The case has triggered a public uproar since the woman’s family filed a petition with the presidential Blue House on Tuesday calling for a thorough investigation and punishment for those involved.
More than 318,000 members of the public had signed the petition as of yesterday morning.
The woman’s family has accused the air force of trying to cover up the assault on the woman and to silence her.
The air force “deeply acknowledged the gravity of the situation,” air force spokesman Choi Yoon-seok said.
He declined to comment on the family’s accusations, citing the investigation.
NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month. Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll
Three South Korean companies and Seoul police this month have had to pull ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that “small penis” symbols were used, insulting men. The offending images? Hands with the thumbs and the index fingers pinching toward each other illustrating the reaching out for an object, but the gesture is also often used to indicate something small in size and, in South Korea, it is associated with a strident, albeit now defunct, feminist group that used the image in its logo. Exacerbating the problem, one ad and a menu involved were also advertising sausages. South Korea’s largest convenience
PHONE INTERCEPTS: The telephone calls took place over three weeks in March, when former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein tried to rally support Aides to former Jordanian crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein sought pledges of allegiance on his behalf from tribal leaders and former military officers in the weeks before he was detained, conversations caught on telephone intercepts and listening devices suggest. The recordings are key pieces of evidence in the Jordanian government’s case against two men accused of acting as proxies for Hamzah in a failed attempt to oust his half-brother, King Abdullah II, as monarch. The two men — Bassem Awadallah, a former envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a cousin of the king — are expected to stand trial
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional US$800 million to the WHO’s COVAX program, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Japan has already pledged US$200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the program, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga was to serve as host for an online COVAX summit yesterday, which was to be attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates and representatives from G7 nations. The summit is intended to fill a US$1.7 billion funding gap, and