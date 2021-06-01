COVID-19: Southeast Asia facing new virus surge

NEED FOR SPEED: Many nations in the region crushed earlier waves of COVID-19, but new variants are raising alarm and highlight the need for faster vaccine distribution

Reuters





A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from new variants in parts of Southeast Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programs across the region.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has soared past India’s on a per capita basis, while total cases in Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have all more than doubled in the past month.

Thailand, which was the second country to record infections after China, had won plaudits for containing its first wave of cases, but its death toll has risen 10-fold over two months — although at 1,031, it is still low by global standards.

People wait for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AFP

Adding to concerns, Vietnamese officials revealed the discovery over the weekend of a “very dangerous” combination of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants, which spreads quickly by air.

“COVID-19 infection rates are very alarming in countries across Southeast Asia,” said Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific director at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“The more dangerous and deadly variants highlight the urgent need for much faster global sharing and manufacture of vaccines to contain this outbreak and to help avoid huge mass casualties,” he said.

In the absence of vaccines, containment is the priority.

Vietnam crushed earlier waves — and the country of 98 million has still suffered fewer than 50 deaths — but new distancing measures started in its business hub Ho Chin Minh City yesterday.

In the north of the country, factories supplying global tech firms such as Apple and Samsung are operating below capacity because of outbreaks, industry sources said.

In Thailand, thousands of cases have been found at factories, construction sites and prisons.

As Malaysia ordered a “total lockdown” from today to stem the spread, officials said some factories could keep operating at reduced capacity.

A surge of cases has also been reported near Myanmar’s Indian border — raising concerns about a health system that has collapsed since a coup on Feb. 1.

Malaysia has tried to step up its vaccination campaign, but fewer than 6 percent of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine — barely half the proportion in India.

Some Southeast Asian countries had placed less emphasis on vaccine procurement than Western countries or simply could not afford them and now have limited access.

“With a smaller segment of the population that is protected [by] vaccination, the vast majority of the population remains susceptible,” said Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. “The healthcare systems in several Southeast Asian countries are either at risk of being, or already have been, completely overwhelmed.”

Only Singapore has comparable vaccination rates to Western countries with more than 36 percent of its population getting at least one injection, but the appearance of cases from new variants there has also prompted new closures this month.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) was due to outline a strategy for opening up the country, whose economy depends on its place as a regional business and transport hub.

“The solution: testing, contact tracing and vaccinating, all faster, and more,” Lee said.