Police on Wednesday stepped up a search for a Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views and access to rocket launchers who went missing after threatening public figures — including a renowned virus expert.
Late on Wednesday, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office said, about 250 police officers and soldiers were deployed to a national park in the northeast, where Corporal Juergen Conings was thought to be hiding.
The suspect’s abandoned four-wheel drive vehicle was found near the park on Tuesday evening with “four anti-tank rocket launchers and some munition,” the prosecutor’s office said.
Photo: AFP
Conings, whose Twitter profile describes himself as an “air force soldier who likes fitness, body building and boxing,” was on a list of extremists monitored by Belgium’s anti-terrorist agency.
He was one of about 30 Belgian military personnel with known extremist sympathies, officials said, but he remained on active duty, training Belgian troops ahead of their deployment on overseas missions.
Belgium Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told Flemish broadcaster VTM that it was “unacceptable” that the fugitive had been allowed to access the weapons.
An inquiry would be launched, Belgium Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder said.
The police wanted notice for Conings shows a thick-set man with a shaved head and in his Twitter profile, he appears stripped to the waist, revealing an imposing physique.
A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Eric van Duyse, said that the soldier was “well trained, but seems to have ideas associated with the extreme right.”
The man had disappeared with weapons and had left behind a letter containing “worrying elements,” including threats to the state and public figures, he said.
Belgium Minister of Justice Vincent van Quickenborne told VRT television: “There are signs that he is violent and, over the course of the past 24 hours, evidence has emerged that shows this man presents an acute threat.”
The Dutch police said that they were monitoring the situation, but had no reason to believe that the fugitive had crossed the border.
Among the people that Conings has threatened is Marc van Ranst, a leading academic who has become a public figure in Belgium during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is active on social media and his views have made him a target of conspiracy theorists, COVID-19 skeptics and the Flemish far-right.
In an interview in September, Van Ranst said he had fallen foul of the nationalists and received death threats after speaking out against racism and xenophobia.
