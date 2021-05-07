World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Wong gets 10 extra months

The District Court yesterday added 10 months to democracy advocate Joshua Wong’s (黃之鋒) jail term after the 24-year-old recently pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized assembly last year, a crime punishable by up to five years in jail. Wong and thousands of others held a vigil on June 4 to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, defying an unprecedented ban on the event that authorities said was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wong was already serving a 13-and-a-half-month sentence for leading a protest outside police headquarters in 2019.

CHINA

US embassy post backfires

On Sina Weibo on Wednesday, the visa section of the US embassy asked students what they were waiting for since US President Joe Biden’s administration had eased restrictions. “Spring has come and the flowers are in bloom. Are you like this dog who can’t wait to go out and play?” said the post in Chinese, which was accompanied by a video of an excited puppy trying to climb over a safety gate. However, the post drew an angry backlash from some users, who felt the comparison was inappropriate, and it was later deleted. “Is this American humor? I believe they did it on purpose,” one user wrote. Others quipped that the students’ “master” was calling them back to the US.

MYANMAR

NUG forms ‘defense force’

The National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of military rule, on Wednesday said that it had formed a “people’s defense force” to protect its supporters from military attacks. The NUG said that the new force is the precursor to a Federal Union Army and that it has the responsibility to end decades-old civil wars and deal with “military attacks and violence” by the ruling State Administration Council against its people. The unity government, established last month by an array of groups opposed to the military, among them ethnic minority militias, has pledged to end violence, restore democracy and build a “federal democratic union.”

ROMANIA

Prince ‘shoots largest bear’

The non-governmental organization (NGO) Agent Green and the Austrian NGO VGT have alleged in a statement that Arthur, the country’s largest bear, was shot in March in a protected area of the Carpathian Mountains by Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein. The NGOs said that the prince had been given authorization by the Ministry of the Environment to shoot a female bear that had been causing damage on farms in Ojdula. “But in reality, the prince did not kill the problem bear, but a male that lived deep in the woods and had never come close to localities,” they said.

KENYA

Oldest human burial found

Archeologists have identified the oldest known human burial in Africa during field work that uncovered the remains of a child laid carefully to rest in a grave nearly 80,000 years ago. The arrangement of the bones shows that the three-year-old — named Mtoto, after the Swahili word for “child” — was placed with legs tucked to chest, and perhaps wrapped in a shroud with their head on a pillow, before being gently covered in soil. Researchers discovered the delicate and degraded bones while excavating the floor beneath a sheltered overhang at the mouth of the Panga ya Saidi cave in the tropical uplands of Kenya’s coastal plains.