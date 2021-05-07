HONG KONG
Wong gets 10 extra months
The District Court yesterday added 10 months to democracy advocate Joshua Wong’s (黃之鋒) jail term after the 24-year-old recently pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized assembly last year, a crime punishable by up to five years in jail. Wong and thousands of others held a vigil on June 4 to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, defying an unprecedented ban on the event that authorities said was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wong was already serving a 13-and-a-half-month sentence for leading a protest outside police headquarters in 2019.
CHINA
US embassy post backfires
On Sina Weibo on Wednesday, the visa section of the US embassy asked students what they were waiting for since US President Joe Biden’s administration had eased restrictions. “Spring has come and the flowers are in bloom. Are you like this dog who can’t wait to go out and play?” said the post in Chinese, which was accompanied by a video of an excited puppy trying to climb over a safety gate. However, the post drew an angry backlash from some users, who felt the comparison was inappropriate, and it was later deleted. “Is this American humor? I believe they did it on purpose,” one user wrote. Others quipped that the students’ “master” was calling them back to the US.
MYANMAR
NUG forms ‘defense force’
The National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of military rule, on Wednesday said that it had formed a “people’s defense force” to protect its supporters from military attacks. The NUG said that the new force is the precursor to a Federal Union Army and that it has the responsibility to end decades-old civil wars and deal with “military attacks and violence” by the ruling State Administration Council against its people. The unity government, established last month by an array of groups opposed to the military, among them ethnic minority militias, has pledged to end violence, restore democracy and build a “federal democratic union.”
ROMANIA
Prince ‘shoots largest bear’
The non-governmental organization (NGO) Agent Green and the Austrian NGO VGT have alleged in a statement that Arthur, the country’s largest bear, was shot in March in a protected area of the Carpathian Mountains by Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein. The NGOs said that the prince had been given authorization by the Ministry of the Environment to shoot a female bear that had been causing damage on farms in Ojdula. “But in reality, the prince did not kill the problem bear, but a male that lived deep in the woods and had never come close to localities,” they said.
KENYA
Oldest human burial found
Archeologists have identified the oldest known human burial in Africa during field work that uncovered the remains of a child laid carefully to rest in a grave nearly 80,000 years ago. The arrangement of the bones shows that the three-year-old — named Mtoto, after the Swahili word for “child” — was placed with legs tucked to chest, and perhaps wrapped in a shroud with their head on a pillow, before being gently covered in soil. Researchers discovered the delicate and degraded bones while excavating the floor beneath a sheltered overhang at the mouth of the Panga ya Saidi cave in the tropical uplands of Kenya’s coastal plains.
When Melinda Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates, to let her coauthor the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. “It got hot,” Melinda Gates wrote in her 2019 book The Moment of Lift. “Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn’t see why it should change,” she wrote. Ultimately, Bill Gates agreed for her to write a separate piece about contraceptives, while he penned the main letter about the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s work. In the next year’s letter,
Part of a huge rocket that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station is falling back to Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry at an unknown landing point. The 30m-high core of the Long March 5B rocket on Thursday launched the “Heavenly Harmony” uncrewed core module into low Earth orbit from Wenchang in China’s Hainan Province. The Long March 5B then itself entered a temporary orbit, setting the stage for one of the largest-ever uncontrolled re-entries. Some experts fear it could land on an inhabited area. “It’s potentially not good,” said Jonathan McDowell, astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard
CIA INVOLVED: US senators issued a statement after reports said more mysterious attacks had taken place in Miami and Washington, including near the White House US senators on Friday said that the government is investigating an apparent increase in mysterious directed-energy attacks dubbed “Havana syndrome,” amid new reports of potentially brain-damaging incidents inside the country. US senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, who lead the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after two media reports said attacks had taken place in Washington, including just outside the White House, and in Miami, Florida. “For nearly five years, we have been aware of reports of mysterious attacks on United States government personnel in Havana, Cuba and around the world,” they said. “This pattern of attacking our
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam came home from school last week and posted a video on TikTok, taking a male teacher to task over an alleged joke about rape during class. The video went viral overnight, sparking a nationwide debate on sex education, misogyny and sexual violence in the Southeast Asian nation, where such subjects are often considered taboo. “There’s been numerous students who have been coming forward with their own stories to me ... but people didn’t take any action on what the students had to say, and for me, that is very, very sad,” Ain said. The 17-year-old, who loves