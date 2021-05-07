Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of brushes and studios to blast colors onto canvases.
In Israel, Roytman uses a pistol to shoot bags filled with paint, which then splatter onto a wood-board canvas, creating the works of art.
In his native Ukraine, he creates paintings in a similar way by using the cannon of a tank from World War II.
Photo: Reuters
Roytman, 42, describes the method as way to exorcise difficult memories from his combat service.
“This is my healing by art. When I’m shooting — not on people, not in a war, not during the military service — I’m doing this for my, let’s say, fun, for my way to say something to the world,” he said. “It makes me feel at peace.”
Amidst the resulting splashes and holes, he intersperses letters in Hebrew, English and Russian, seemingly at random — an invitation to the viewer to form their own words.
Photo: Reuters
Twenty of the unusual works have sold for US$5,000 to US$10,000 apiece, said Roytman, who also designs high-end Judaica.
The art’s message is that “everybody needs to think, when they are sending their boys to fight, to protect their country — they need to remember that when they come back they need support,” Roytman said, alluding to veterans’ mental health.
Photo: Reuters
