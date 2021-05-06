New Zealand yesterday shied away from labeling China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority genocide, once again leaving Wellington out of step with its Western allies.
The New Zealand Parliament unanimously passed a motion expressing “grave concern” at human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, but only after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s ruling Labour Party insisted that any reference to genocide be scrubbed out.
New Zealand Member of Parliament Brooke van Velden said that, while allies such as the US, Britain and Canada had called what was taking place genocide, it was “intolerable” that New Zealand refused to use the term to avoid upsetting its largest trading partner.
“The world is looking to us now to see what standard we are going to set — can the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] play us off as the weakest link in the Western alliance,” she said. “We may face the threat of loss if we speak our mind, but we face a much greater danger if we don’t.”
At least 1 million Uighurs and people from other mostly Muslim minorities have been held in camps in Xinjiang, say rights groups, who accuse authorities of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.
Van Velden, from the minor opposition ACT Party, received support on the genocide question from the Greens, who said that it was “stunningly callous” to water down the condemnation of China’s actions to maintain trade relations.
“It’s absolutely morally indefensible and a breach of New Zealand’s legal obligations,” Greens Member of Parliament Golriz Ghahraman said.
New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta told parliament that New Zealand had raised its concerns about the situation in Xinjiang with China at the highest levels of government.
However, she said that Wellington only recognized a genocide when it had been defined as such by international courts, citing the Holocaust, as well as atrocities in Rwanda and Cambodia.
“We have not formally designated the situation as constituting a ‘genocide,’ this is not due to a lack of concern,” she said. “Genocide is the gravest of international crimes and a formal legal determination should only be made following a rigorous assessment on the basis of international law.”
Ardern this week conceded New Zealand’s differences with China on human rights were becoming “harder to reconcile,” but said that her government would continue to point out areas of concern to Beijing.
Ardern’s government has taken flak over its meek criticisms of China’s rights record, leading to accusations that New Zealand is a weak link in the US-led Five Eyes intelligence network.
The Chinese embassy in Wellington did not respond to a request for comment.
