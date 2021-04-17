One Tyrannosaurus rex seems scary enough. Now picture 2.5 billion of them.
That is how many of the fierce dinosaur king probably roamed Earth over the course of a couple of million years, a new study has found.
Using calculations based on body size, sexual maturity and the creatures’ energy needs, a team at the University of California, Berkeley calculated how many T-rex lived over 127,000 generations.
Photo: Reuters
The study, published in Science on Thursday, presents a first-of-its-kind estimation, but has a margin of error the size of a T-rex.
“That’s a lot of jaws,” said University of California Museum of Paleontology director Charles Marshall, the study’s lead author. “That’s a lot of teeth. That’s a lot of claws.”
The species roamed North America for about 1.2 million to 3.6 million years, meaning that the T-rex population density was small at any one moment.
There would be about two in a place of the size of Washington DC, or 3,800 in California, the study said.
“Probably like a lot of people, I literally did a double take to make sure that my eyes had not deceived me when I first read that 2.5 billion T-rexes have ever lived,” said Kristi Curry Roger, a paleobiologist at Macalester College who was not part of the study.
The estimate helps scientists calculate the preservation rate of T-rex fossils and underscores how lucky the world is to know about them at all, Marshall said.
About 100 T-rex fossils have been found — 32 of them with enough material to determine that they were adults.
If there were 2.5 million T-rex instead of 2.5 billion, we would probably have never known they existed, Marshall said.
The researchers calculated the population by using a general biology rule of thumb that says that the bigger the animal, the less dense its population.
They added estimates of how much energy the carnivorous T rex needed to stay alive, which they think is somewhere between a Komodo dragon and a lion.
The more energy required, the less dense the population.
They also factored in that T-rex reached sexual maturity at about 14 to 17 years old and lived up to 28 years.
Given uncertainties in T-rex’s generation length, range and how long they roamed, the team said that the total population could be as little as 140 million or as much as 42 billion, with 2.4 billion as the middle value.
The science about the biggest land-living carnivores of all time is important, “but the truth, as I see it, is that this kind of thing is just very cool,” said James Farlow, a geologist at Purdue University.
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
The Australian government yesterday said that it had decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine and identified a second case of a rare blood clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca shot. The Australian government had been in talks with the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant, which had asked the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for provisional registration. However, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt ruled out a J&J contract, because its vaccine was similar to the AstraZeneca product, which Australia had already contracted for 53.8 million doses. Hunt said the government was following the advice of Australia’s scientific and technical advisory
The Indonesian government has said it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine it has been using, after China’s top disease control official said that current vaccines offer low protection against the novel coronavirus. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, on Monday said the WHO had found that the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 percent effective. Clinical trials in Indonesia for the vaccine from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac showed that it was 65 percent effective, she said. “It means ... the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very