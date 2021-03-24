Tasmania’s Dark Mofo festival has canceled one of the key works planned for the event in June and apologized, after a nationwide social media backlash led by Aboriginal artists.
Organizers of the winter festival, which is run by the Museum of Old and New Art, yesterday announced that the work by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra — in which he planned to immerse a Union Flag into the donated blood of Aborigines as a statement “against colonialism” — would no longer go ahead.
“In the end the hurt that will be caused by proceeding isn’t worth it,” festival creative director Leigh Carmichael wrote on Facebook yesterday. “We made a mistake, and take full responsibility. The project will be cancelled.”
Among those criticizing the work was Kimberley Moulton, a senior curator for Museums Victoria and Yorta Yorta woman, who wrote underneath Dark Mofo’s call for Aboriginal blood on Instagram: “This is an insulting and abhorrent curatorial decision. There has been enough First Peoples blood spilt across the world because of the English. This is not ‘decolonising,’ it’s not provocative or groundbreaking conceptual practice — it’s shock jock art.”
Artist Jamie Graham-Blair wrote on Instagram: “Indigenous bodies are not tools to be used by colonisers. We are not props for your white guilt art.”
The artistic director of the museum’s summer festival Mona Foma, Violent Femmes bassist Brian Ritchie, distanced his festival from the commission, saying that he had been advocating against it.
“Exploiting people while claiming to protest on their behalf is intellectually void. Stupid programming is aesthetically null. Controversy outweighing the quality of the work is bad art,” he wrote on Facebook. “Please don’t send any more urine soaked pillows to me, because I have nothing to do with this inanity and disavow it as an individual and on behalf of Team Mona Foma.”
When announcing the commission on Saturday, Carmichael said that the piece was the result of almost two years of work between the artist’s studio and the festival team.
By Monday, Carmichael had issued a statement saying that the festival had been overwhelmed with responses to Sierra’s project, but he appeared to be standing by the artist.
“Self-expression is a fundamental human right, and we support artists to make and present work regardless of their nationality or cultural background,” it said.
However, the sheer volume of protest appeared to have forced Dark Mofo to capitulate.
“We apologise to all First Nations people for any hurt that has been caused,” Carmichael said in a second statement yesterday. “We are sorry.”
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted